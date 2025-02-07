Sure, a "skin fast" can help you discover which products are truly necessary in your routine. But let's be clear: You should always cleanse your skin to wash off daily dirt and debris, as well as apply moisturizer or oil to seal in hydration post-cleanse. And during a morning routine, sunscreen is nonnegotiable. As for those other players? We're certainly not telling you to toss product after product (if it works for you, it works!), but there is something to be said for giving your skin a breather, if nothing else than to discover what's actually putting in the work.