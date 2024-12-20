Skip to Content
Women's Health

What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword

Jamie Schneider
December 20, 2024
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Fit Woman in a Pilates Studio
Image by FreshSplash / iStock
December 20, 2024

In terms of biological clocks, the circadian rhythm seems to gain the most recognition. After all, optimizing our circadian clocks carries much more weight than simply helping our sleeping patterns—a healthy circadian rhythm can ensure a healthy gut, boost our mood and memory, and protect our immune systems

But there's another biological buzzword experts are beginning to talk about, and it's called the infradian rhythm. According to Alisa Vitti, women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and founder of The FLO Living Hormone Center, our infradian rhythm is just as—if not more—important to optimize as our circadian clocks. Here's why.

What is the infradian rhythm? 

Similar to a circadian rhythm, our infradian rhythm measures a period of time. But while everyone experiences a circadian rhythm over the course of a day, this time period relates to women's menstrual cycles, which occur over the course of the month as well. In other words, a woman's menstrual cycle is considered a monthly infradian rhythm. 

"Women from their first period to their very last have a second biological clock at play," Vitti explains. "And it affects their brain, metabolism, immune system, microbiome, stress response, and reproduction." 

Just as how it's important to optimize our circadian rhythms each day to optimize our well-being, women's infradian rhythms similarly affect those aspects of health. That said, women have one more biological clock than men to take into account. 

Why is it important?

According to Vitti, women's infradian rhythms affect many body processes: Women's metabolisms speed up and slow down periodically throughout the monthly cycle, and their cortisol levels are higher at some points than others. 

"The infradian rhythm creates a 25% change in women's brain chemistry over the course of the month," Vitti adds. 

We knew a woman's menstrual cycle can affect how certain eating plans work, but according to Vitti, there's a host of other differences women should look out for: not just what and when they eat, but also how they exercise, work productively, and cope with stress.

What can we do? 

In order to truly optimize our health, according to Vitti, we need to place as much importance on our infradian rhythms as our everyday circadian clock. When scientists recognize this importance, we have the potential to tailor what women should eat during the cycle, how they should adjust their workout plans to metabolic and cortisol changes, and how they can use the predictable brain changes they experience to reduce stress. 

In other words, "We need a radical new approach for women to eat, exercise, work, and live in a way that actually supports their female biology," Vitti says, who speaks to this process in her most recent book.

Although more research is needed (and not just on men and postmenopausal women!), it's exciting that people have already started to pay more attention to their infradian rhythms. The U.S. women's soccer team, for example, has trained according to their cycle in order to optimize their athletic performance.

In terms of what this means for the next up-and-coming eating plans and fitness regimens, we can expect some emphasis on how our biological clocks can alter our personal routines. Take it from Vitti, who says, "The future of wellness is biological rhythm specific," (and has pioneered a solution for how we can address it!).

To learn more, check out this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, where we sit down with Alisa Vitti and discuss exactly how to hack our infradian rhythms (and much more)!

More On This Topic

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You
Integrative Health

The Truth About When Your Metabolism Slows Down May Surprise You

Abby Moore

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50
Integrative Health

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50

Abby Moore

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression
Women's Health

This Little-Known Supplement Helps Women Sleep & Decreases Signs Of Depression

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis
Integrative Health

Move Over, Calcium—This Nutrient Is The True Hero For Avoiding Osteoporosis

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Your Blood Pressure Is Probably Inaccurate, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%
Integrative Health

Research Shows Vitamin Deficiency May Up Alzheimer's Risk By 59%

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Cancer 24% By Getting Enough Of This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion
Integrative Health

An Unexpected Way To Ease Inflammation In The Gut & Support Digestion

Hannah Frye

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Metabolic Age? Here's How To Find Out (& Improve It)

Mallory Creveling, CPT

