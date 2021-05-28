Some women know from a young age they want to one day have children, and there are others who are just naturally comfortable caring for children. But as most parents will agree—especially with their firstborn—learning how to care for a newborn can be far from easy or instinctive.

Some studies point to early emotional bonding between mothers and their babies especially through the release of oxytocin during breastfeeding. Likewise, some studies point to early prenatal bonding occurring around the time that a pregnant woman first feels their baby move. None of those studies, however, support the idea of an inherent maternal instinct.

In short: Yes, the idea that all women have a "maternal instinct" is a myth. According to a 2018 study that researched attachment between new moms and their babies, it's not uncommon for women to struggle to feel connected to their newborn or have a sense of "motherly love" toward them immediately following birth.

Even though behaviors like skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding can aid in attachment, many of the women who participated in these studies took up to a week to express feeling a real connection. In some scenarios, it even took months for that bond to occur.

This topic gets even more complicated when you add in the reality of postpartum depression, which can make the bonding experience more difficult or delayed for moms who struggle with it. Trying to manage newborn care while also juggling emotional strain is a tall order.

Other documented issues that can delay maternal connections include experiencing a traumatic birth that delayed holding the baby, not having the birthing experience you wanted, and the jarring reality of caring for a newborn. These feelings of disconnect are actually quite normal. But due to societal pressures dictating that a woman should instantly feel bonded with her baby, many women expressed guilt and shame in countless studies when they didn't feel that immediate connection.