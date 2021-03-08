Even as I became more passionate about taking a stand for mothers who were taking care of themselves in whatever ways they could, there was no denying that I still wasn’t happy. Physically, mentally, and emotionally, I felt weighed down by a heavy blanket of misery that began morphing into a quiet, yet undeniable, sense of desperation. Was this what mother- hood was about? If so, I didn’t want it. I’d never wanted to feel this way. There were so many days when I badly wanted to break down in tears, too weary at a deep soul level to “make it all work” for another single second. My kids were amazing creatures, and both of them had fully captured my heart, yet secretly I wondered how much more I had to give. Even as I grew more passionate about our need to self-nurture, I wore my fatigue like a badge of honor, a sign that I was at least in the running to become a “good” mother.

This feeling of always being too many steps behind only grew as Calvin did. The closer he got to becoming a toddler, the more energy he had. The more he could move, the more he insisted he needed to. He was in nonstop, full-on action from the moment he opened his eyes to whenever he finally closed them.

Prior to this point in my life, I’d never been a morning person. I wasn’t in the habit of jolting out of bed or going from zero to a hundred in seconds, yet with Calvin, that seemed mandatory. It rattled me deeply, fraying my nerves and clipping my patience. As someone who’s always been highly sensitive to noise and energy, I felt perpetually out of sync with how fast and loud my home life was becoming.

Finally, I decided I’d had enough. Starting every day in a panic was wearing on me. Bryan (my husband) often received the brunt of my anxiety; I was beginning to resent starting every day off on the wrong foot. Now fully immersed in the online health and wellness world, I’d heard several industry leaders talk about the importance of adhering to a morning routine. It was time for me to create one for myself.

That decision to make what amounts to a simple daily change has proven hugely valuable. Over time, it has also become a habit that I still rely on to start my day. As with nearly everything, from eating to exercise, meditation, and more, I do best when I let myself be flexible. I’m not rigid about habits, and I don’t do well when I try to stick to one routine for too long. That may mean that I’m really into meditating for a period of weeks or months, only to discover one day that journaling is calling to me instead.

While the idea of staying open to your new yearnings and desires may seem appealing, in a culture that often defines success as always doing more, better, my need for flexibility can feel, or even look like, failure. Am I less of a meditator because I don’t practice every single day? Am I less of a runner because sometimes I go on yoga kicks, and less of a yogi because I sometimes prefer to go running? Am I less disciplined because my morning routine on Thursday may differ from what it was on Monday?

As I’ve renegotiated my relationship with the idea and practice of my morning routine in the years since beginning one, I’ve had to accept the fact that my idea of a successful morning routine means having one at all. To me the goal is to create mornings that nurture me spiritually, emotionally, and physically. How that happens, and how that changes from one day to the next, no longer bothers me.

Whether you do better with this more flexible approach or a more consistent one, I encourage you to begin looking at your own mornings. How can you make the start of your day feel more fulfilling?