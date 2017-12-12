5 Common Myths About The Mental Health Of New Moms

Pregnancy is a truly awesome time, filled with expected and normal worries, big bodily changes, and emotional reflection. It's also a time of wonder and excitement, planning, and anticipation. All women deserve the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of pregnancy, but untreated moderate to severe anxiety and/or depression can rob her of this joy. Expert treatment allows a woman to have a full experience, with the natural emotional highs and lows without the excessive fear or sadness on her journey to motherhood.

Untreated illness can have serious negative consequences to mom and to her unborn baby, including but not limited to increased risks of hypertension, gestational diabetes, preterm labor, smaller than expected babies, and complicated deliveries such as C-sections. Babies exposed in utero to untreated illness may have greater difficulty sleeping consistently and have an increased chance of behavioral issues in young childhood.

Risk of exposure to medication in pregnancy must be balanced against the risks of exposure to untreated maternal mental illness. The most common medications used in pregnancy for depression and anxiety are in the SSRI family. There is no known major malformation associated with exposure to an SSRI, and SSRIs are not associated with increased miscarriage rates as compared to women with untreated illness. While SSRI exposure may be associated with slightly shorter gestation, by a matter of days, this must be weighed against the known risk of preterm delivery (before 37 weeks) from exposure to untreated illness.

If a woman is experiencing moderate to severe mood symptoms in pregnancy and has tried psychotherapy and making positive lifestyle changes such as prioritizing sleep, exercising, and eating healthy foods, she should discuss the option of adding a medication to reduce overall risk in pregnancy.