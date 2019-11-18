Sure, we here at mbg love to roast and puree sweet potato and hand-selected blueberries for our little ones when we can. But life gets crazy a lot of the time, which is why we're grateful that there are so many great baby foods on the market to make feeding our little ones easy, whether we're relaxing at home or on the go (we're looking at you, squeeze packets!).

In case you haven't heard: When it comes to nourishing your little one, you don't have to make everything from scratch to ensure it's as healthful as possible. New clean, nutrient-packed options when it comes to baby food are filling shelves. And they're not the bland, brown goop you may remember from when you were a kid—these delicious options are made fresh, brightly colored, and so good, just try not thinking, "Hmm, that would actually go nicely with a grilled fish."

When you're filling your cart, the most important thing to look for? Organic.