It's Way Easier Than You Think: How To Make Your Own Healthy Baby Food

I recommend you feed your children organic foods when possible. They are grown without the use of hormones, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), or synthetic pesticides. If that's not possible, use the Dirty Dozen list to focus on purchasing the most-sprayed crops organically.

Avoid honey (for the first year), choking hazards (things like grapes, tough meat, hot dogs, tough skins, popcorn, hard nuts), fish high in mercury, and refined sugar.

When you make your own food, you know exactly what's in it and where the ingredients came from. I tell parents I work with to focus on a few key nutrients to make sure their baby is developing optimally: fats, omega-3s, iron, and probiotics (in fact, these are probably great nutrients for the whole family to focus on as well!).

Fats are needed for brain and nerve development and help with the absorption of key nutrients. Good sources of healthy fat for your baby include avocado, nut butters, seeds (pumpkin, sunflower, etc.), oils (extra-virgin olive oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil), ghee, and full-fat dairy.

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for brain development and have beneficial effects on numerous neurological disorders such as ADHD and autism.

Iron stores are diminished by the time babies are 6 months old, so it is important to get this mineral through food. Key sources are meat and poultry as well as plant-based options like legumes, beans, tofu, and green leafy vegetables.

Healthy gut flora is key to an efficient digestion and a strong immune system. A healthy gut can also improve or reduce the likelihood of some common childhood conditions like eczema, food allergies, and asthma. Good sources of probiotics include kefir, miso, yogurt, fermented vegetables, sourdough bread, and more. You may want to consider a supplement if you delivered via C-section or your baby took antibiotics at an early age.