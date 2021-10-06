Is Cuffing Season A Real Thing? 5 Things Experts Want You To Know

As the weather gets colder and the days get darker, people look for comfort in a lot of ways. One way is to "cuff" a new hookup, to help keep you warm. Depending on how you look at it and what you're looking for, cuffing season can be a blessing—or your worst nightmare. Here's everything you need to know about this time of year, plus how to tell if your new relationship is for real, or just an instance of cuffing.