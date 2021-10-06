Is Cuffing Season A Real Thing? 5 Things Experts Want You To Know

"Cuffing" is a term based on the idea of getting "handcuffed" or tied down to one partner. It refers to when people get into relationships during the colder months of the year, even though they ordinarily wouldn't be interested in a commitment. Relationships formed during so-called "cuffing season" are usually short-term in nature and end once spring rolls around. The cold weather simply encourages people to look for a more steady and consistent partner to spend time with until the warmer seasons return, psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P. explains.

According to certified sex therapist Holly Richmond, Ph.D., LMFT, CST, cuffing can be as simple as consistently hooking up with someone you know isn't going to be a long-term partner, sometimes even "going below what your typical standards might be in the summer." Not to say a "cuff" can never turn into something long-term, but typically, it doesn't look like your usual committed relationship.