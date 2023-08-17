Apo-B is a complex particle, but basically, it’s a protein found in many lipids within the arterial walls, and too much of it can be dangerous2 .

“It is a protein that is wrapped around a class of lipoproteins that are atherogenic, meaning that they promote atherosclerosis,” says Attia. (Refresher: Atherosclerosis refers to plaque buildup in the arteries.) “The most prevalent of these is LDL, or low density lipoproteins, but they're also found on very low density lipoproteins, intermediate density lipoproteins, and Lp(a) particles,” Attia adds.

But here’s the thing: Most people only get their LDL cholesterol measured at the doctor. “While that's a decent predictor of cardiovascular risk, it's nowhere near as good as counting the number of all of those particles—and that's what Apo-B is measuring,” says Attia.

Essentially, your Apo-B number gives your doctor a much better understanding of the level of buildup of cholesterol on your artery walls.

“By measuring the concentration of Apo-B, you have a direct measurement of the concentration of atherogenic particles,” he adds. We should note, this test is not one typically ordered by your doctor, but you can request it as part of an advanced testing panel.