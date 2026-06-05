What If The Key To Staying Strong As You Age Was Hiding In Your Spice Rack?
Longevity is at the forefront of every conversion in the health and wellness space at the moment. These conversations have made the compound NAD+ a household name. This metabolite plays a key role in mitochondrial function, and therefore, longevity. However NAD+ declines with age, and that decline is linked to muscle loss and metabolic slowdown.
Supplements like NMN and NR can help replenish it. But a new study published in Cell Metabolism1 found that aged garlic extracts (not raw) may also be of benefit. And the reason it may help your muscle health as you age has almost nothing to do with your muscles directly. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
S-1-propenyl-L-cysteine (S1PC) is a compound found in aged garlic extract. Previous research has linked it to benefits for energy metabolism, cardiovascular health, and healthy aging, but exactly how it works remained unclear.
To investigate, researchers conducted a series of experiments in cell cultures, aged mice, and a randomized placebo-controlled study involving 40 healthy adults ages 20 to 49. Their goal was to determine whether S1PC could influence NAD+ metabolism, a pathway increasingly linked to longevity and healthy aging.
S1PC triggers a fat-to-brain relay that ends in stronger muscles
Researchers found that S1PC activates a signaling pathway inside fat tissue that increases the release of eNAMPT, a protein involved in maintaining NAD+ levels throughout the body.
Rather than traveling directly to muscle, eNAMPT appears to target the hypothalamus, a region of the brain involved in regulating metabolism, aging, and nervous system activity. The researchers found that this brain signal then enhanced communication with skeletal muscle, ultimately improving muscle function in aged mice.
In other words, the pathway looked something like this: aged garlic compound → fat tissue → brain → muscle.
The finding highlights an emerging concept in longevity science that maintaining muscle function may depend on much more than muscle alone.
RELATED READ: The Best NAD Supplements To Support Longevity
Stronger muscles & lower frailty scores
After eight months of treatment, aged mice given S1PC had stronger muscle force, better grip strength, and lower frailty scores than untreated mice. Interestingly, muscle size didn't increase, suggesting the benefit was related to muscle quality and function rather than muscle growth.
The researchers also found higher levels of proteins involved in energy production within muscle tissue, pointing to improved metabolic health as a possible contributor to these effects.
In the human study, adults over 40 with healthy body weight and body-fat levels experienced a rise in circulating eNAMPT after taking S1PC, suggesting the same pathway may exist in people. However, the researchers did not measure muscle strength, mobility, or other aging-related outcomes in humans, so it's still too early to know whether the muscle benefits seen in mice translate to people.
What the human trial findings mean
In the human clinical study, participants aged 40 and older who maintained a healthy body weight showed significantly increased circulating eNAMPT levels at 120 minutes after taking a single 25 mg tablet of S1PC.
They found that in participants over 40 who maintained a healthy body weight, S1PC was associated with an increase in circulating eNAMPT compared to placebo. This suggests that at least part of the fat-to-brain signaling pathway observed in mice may also be responsive in humans.
However, this study did not measure muscle strength, physical performance, or long-term aging outcomes. It also tested only a single acute dose, meaning it cannot tell us whether S1PC improves muscle function or healthspan in people over time.
In other words, the human data currently shows an early biological signal, not a proven functional benefit.
The takeaway
Instead of viewing strength decline as a muscle-only problem, this study highlights a broader communication network between fat tissue, the brain, and skeletal muscle. So what does this mean for you? The most evidence-based ways to support this kind of muscle resilience still come back to the fundamentals of maintaining healthy body composition, staying physically active (especially resistance training), and prioritizing recovery and metabolic health over time.