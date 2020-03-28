While everyone should be prioritizing movement right now, patients with a history of heart disease should maintain cardiovascular exercise, at least 30 minutes per day.

"Optimally, you would find places to walk outside," he said. "Getting sunshine, fresh air, and seeing people—even at a distance—can be good for your mental health." If you live in a city that makes it difficult to get outside without breaking social distancing guidelines, there are plenty of creative ways to exercise indoors.

Online workout classes are an option, as well as yoga and stretching. In extreme cases, Chakrabarti said climbing up and down the stairs or walking and jogging in place can help elevate the heart rate.

"The important thing is to keep moving," he said. "For patients with heart disease, spending all day in a sedentary position is just about the worst thing you can do."

If you're working from home, take your calls while standing up or find a tall dresser within your home to use as a standing desk. "It does require being creative," he said, "but keeping active doesn't necessarily require expensive equipment."