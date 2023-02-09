Lastly, you’ll want to take your styling skills and efforts into consideration. Are you the type of person to rush out of the house with wet hair, or do you prefer to dedicate time to your daily style? This may have more to do with your hair type (straight, wavy, curly, or coily), but it's also up to personal preference.

Also keep in mind that some haircuts require more upkeep at the salon. Bangs are the most notable addition, so opt for bangs or layers that don’t require constant attention if you know you prefer to stick with bi-annual hair appointments.

“The curtain bang can be cut in a way that grows out really nicely and can be created with a very small section in the hairline, giving the haircut some added style when wearing your hair up or down without the maintenance required with a traditional bang,” Maine explains.

For those who crave a cut that will grow out seamlessly without frequent salon visits, light layers or a blunt cut are the way to go, Maine says.