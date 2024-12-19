Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Are You Drawn To Or Put Off By The Color Yellow? Here's What It Says About Your Mood

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
December 19, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Brain Fog, Headaches, what happens to your brain during your period
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
December 19, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Take a look at your wardrobe. When you grab a T-shirt or sweater off the hanger, what color do you choose today? Is it a bright cherry-red, or vermilion? Or do you choose a calming blue? A slate gray or vampy purple? 

Bear with us: As Deanna Minich, Ph.D., IFMCP, a functional nutritionist who studies plant-based pigments, once told us on the mindbodygreen podcast, the colors you're drawn to (and, consequently, the ones you consistently steer clear of) can clue you in to some aspects of your well-being. For example, if you glance over at a sunny yellow separate and think, Yuck, why did I even buy that? there may be a perfectly good reason for your sudden aversion. 

According to Minich, you're probably stressed. 

The connection between the color yellow and your mood

You probably already know that a sunny yellow hue is generally associated with happiness and joy. But science backs it up, too: "There was a study in Manchester, England, some years ago in which they asked people what their favorite colors were, and then they assess their mood state," Minich recounts (it's called the Manchester Color Wheel Study, in case you're curious). "And what they found was that yellow, the typical, bright, happy-faced yellow, was actually connected with happiness. People that chose yellow tended to have a healthy mood." 

But here's the thing about a bright, sunny color: Venture too close to the sun, and you'll get scorched. Meaning if you feel the urge to avoid the color altogether, you might have what Minich calls "excessive yellow,"—which she says can manifest as stress and anxiousness. "Whenever people shy away from yellow, I'm thinking, 'Ah, it's been too bright.'" You're quite literally feeling burned out.

On the nutrition side of things, the link between "excessive yellow" and stress makes sense, too: "[Many people are] eating a lot of yellow foods these days," Minich explains—not the whole, nutrient-rich variety (like, say, squash, lemon, and ginger—which we recommend opting for), but highly processed, corn-based foods.

These refined yellow foods can affect your blood sugar levels, which, studies have shown, is associated with the stress hormone cortisol1.

Of course, this color association is certainly not the be-all and end-all. Maybe a mustard hue just clashes with your undertones, and that's totally fine! But if you have a sudden aversion to yellow or you simply prefer other colors at the moment, Minich says it's worth checking your stress levels.

How to ease everyday stress

Feeling turned off by yellow at the moment? Try filling your plate with cooling blue-purple foods (like blueberries, Concord grapes, or purple potatoes). In fact, the blue-purple pigments, called proanthocyanidins2, are superb for balancing mood: One study found that a diet full of this type of polyphenol can support mental health outcomes3.

The takeaway

There's still much to learn about the science of color and how it affects your health. But according to Minich, there's a research-backed reason yellow is associated with bright, bubbly happiness—and if you shy away from the hue, you might be feeling stressed at the moment. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting

Jason Wachob

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day
Paid Content | Toyota

5 Ways To Stay Mindful Throughout The Day

Alexandra B. Engler

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious
Paid Content | Toyota

The 3 Best (& Unexpected!) Tips To Make Eating Healthier Easier & More Delicious

Alexandra B. Engler

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*
Paid Content | CocoaVia

This Ingredient Is The Best-Kept Secret For Brain Health—Here’s How To Get It*

Braelyn Wood

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice
Paid Content | Toyota

Your Guide To Leveling Up Your Longevity: 5 Daily Habits To Practice

Alexandra B. Engler

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement
Integrative Health

Want A Healthy Inflammatory Response? Take This Supplement

Sarah Regan

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About
Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Probably Don't Know About

Morgan Chamberlain

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends
Healthy Weight

I'm An Award-Winning PhD — Here's Why You Shouldn't Diet On The Weekends

Hannah Frye

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss
Mental Health

A Therapist Breaks Down 8 Common Responses To Loss

Gina Moffa, LCSW, MA

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones
Integrative Health

Why Audiologists Want You To Change The Way You Use Headphones

Emma Loewe

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting
Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & Trauma Expert: Here's Why Stress Can Feel So Addicting

Jason Wachob

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansWhat Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.