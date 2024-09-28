"As far back as I can remember, I've always had an oil in my routine, but sandalwood, in particular, is my favorite. It's something that my sister and I used as children, my mother grew up with it, and our family has used it for ages. It is always a staple for me because whatever I'm struggling with, it seems to solve—whether that be dullness, dryness, or tired-looking skin, they all seem to be resolved pretty easily with a very high-quality oil.