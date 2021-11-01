 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
What A Gut Health Expert Eats To Keep Her Skin Glowing

What A Gut Health Expert Eats To Keep Her Skin Glowing

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
I'm A Gut Health Expert & Here's How I Eat For My Skin

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

November 1, 2021 — 9:03 AM

"Beautiful skin always starts with the gut," says Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. And we couldn’t agree more! The gut skin connection is something we talk about a lot in our content—and we espouse the benefits of an inside-out glow often. But in this week’s Clean Beauty School, we’re taking a deep dive with Petrucci herself: In the episode we talk about how gut inflammation affects the body and skin and how you can help your body avoid it in the first place. 

See, in the wellness circles she’s known as a top gut expert—and specifically a bone broth advocate. Not to mention, she has a positively glowing complexion. So of course I had to ask her what she eats in a day. 

How this gut health expert eats for her skin. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

Petrucci says she lives by the 80-20 rule: Eat for your body for 80 percent of the time, then “you can go out and have fun” for the other 20 percent. But she says she can follow this lifestyle because she’s,”done the work and gotten the inflammation out of my body.” 

And one of the top ways she’s done this is through bone broth. “I drink a lot of bone broth throughout the day,” she says, noting that she also practices intermittent fasting so this helps keep her satiated while fasting. Bone broth has many skin and health benefits, ranging from aiding in collagen production (bone broth is high in amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen) to supporting the gut lining. 

She also gets her vegetable and nutrient intake by utilizing soups, stews, and smoothies. “These are kind of my go-to,” she says. “I make shakes with collagen because you can help your body make its own collagen. It’s so important to help that process.”* Collagen supplements are shown to improve skin elasticity: Research shows that hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote your body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.* 

She also says she loves eating another fan favorite: “I have a lot of salmon,” she says. Salmon is full of antioxidants and fatty acids. The former helps neutralize free radicals, while the latter supports the skin barrier. 

“And you know, sometimes I go off the rails and I just don't worry about it,” she says. “If I’m out and want to have the pasta or burger, I do. Because I’ve put in the work the other 80% of the time. But if not, I just manipulate the menu—I ask for two vegetables for sides, for example.” 

For more inflammation, gut health and skin care tips, be sure to tune in. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(29)
beauty & gut collagen+
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Home

This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood

Sarah Regan
This Stovetop Potpourri Smells Like A Dream & Can Brighten Your Mood
Beauty

3 Underrated Hacks For Enhancing A Dewy Glow Year-Round*

Alexandra Engler
3 Underrated Hacks For Enhancing A Dewy Glow Year-Round*
Spirituality

Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween

Sarah Regan
Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween
Beauty

The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement This Beauty Editor Can't Stop Recommending For Glowing Skin*
Spirituality

This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
This Is The Week For A Relationship Talk (Before It's Too Late), Astrologers Say
Love

Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means

Julie Nguyen
Trauma Bonding Is Not A Good Thing: Here's What It Really Means
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist

Jamie Schneider
Got An Upsetting Text? Avoid This Mood-Wrecking Mistake, From A Neuroscientist
Routines

Level-Up Your Core Workouts With These Unique 10 Plank Variations

Kristine Thomason
Level-Up Your Core Workouts With These Unique 10 Plank Variations
Recipes

From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)

Eliza Sullivan
From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)
Love

2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel

Sarah Regan
2 Nonnegotiables For Thriving In An Open Relationship, From Esther Perel
Beauty

Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell

Andrea Jordan
Is Your Breakout Actually Just Your Skin "Purging?" How To Tell
Recipes

You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast

Jamie Schneider
You Simply Must Try This Healthy Banana-Maple Collagen Muffin For Breakfast
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/what-a-gut-health-expert-eats-to-keep-her-skin-glowing
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!