What 54 Studies Say About Fat Loss (And It's Not Intensity)
Picture the treadmill next to yours. Someone is doing sprint intervals, gasping and soaked, done in 20 minutes, while you settle into a 45-minute jog and wonder whether you picked the slow road to nowhere.
Intervals are short hard bursts with recovery in between, and steady cardio is one longer bout at a comfortable effort.
Years of fitness marketing have insisted the harder option melts more fat. New research1 put that claim to the test. Does the style you pick actually change how much fat you lose, or how much muscle you keep?
How researchers put the two styles head to head
The goal was specific: measure how fat mass and lean mass change under each style, across the whole body and in single regions like the trunk.
The idea being tested had a reasonable basis behind it. Hard efforts are thought to keep your metabolism up after you stop, curb your appetite, push your body toward burning fat, and raise hormones that pull fat out of storage.
To check it, the team screened 2,085 papers and kept 56 trials that compared the two styles side by side in healthy children and adults.
Fifty-four had enough body composition data to use, meaning how much of your weight is fat versus everything else, like muscle, bone, and water.
In these trials, the steady workouts stayed under 60% of peak heart rate and the intervals ran at about 75% or higher. Combining this many trials gives a clearer answer than any single study, and the authors rated the evidence as high quality.
Fat loss & lean mass came out nearly even
When the researchers compared fat mass changes between the two groups, the difference was trivial, essentially zero. Fat-free mass told the same story, with almost nothing separating the interval and steady-state groups.
Compared with people who didn't exercise at all, both groups did lose a little fat, roughly 0.2 kilograms (under half a pound), and again neither style pulled ahead.
Neither one meaningfully added lean tissue either, which pushes back on the popular idea that cardio is a dependable way to build muscle for longevity.
Sticking with the programs was a wash too.
Both groups completed about 90% of their scheduled sessions, and dropout rates stayed low in each.
What this means for your next workout
None of the reasons intervals were supposed to win showed up in the numbers.
The extra calories you burn after a hard session are real, but too small to change your fat loss. So if you've been picking workouts based on which one supposedly burns more, you can stop. Preference is a good enough reason to choose.
Whether liking your workouts keeps you doing them for years is still unanswered here, since every session was planned and supervised by research teams, which isn't how most of us train.
A few limits: only three of the 56 trials screened had people eat less alongside exercise and just one added strength training, so it's unclear whether either style wins in a calorie deficit.
Most participants were overweight or obese and younger to middle-aged, children were included, and few trained athletes took part.
And because the review looked only at body composition, it says nothing about the other reasons to push harder, like blood pressure, blood sugar, and why VO2 max matters.
RELATED READ: This Is The Best Creatine To Gain Muscle & Lose Fat
The takeaway
Fat and lean mass barely differed between intervals and steady state cardio, so go with whatever fits your schedule and your energy that day. A workout you'll repeat beats a "better" one you dread, and this shows intensity shapes your calendar more than it shapes your body fat. Pick the version of cardio that survives a busy week,.