And here’s where it gets more personal. The most accurate systems weren’t comparing you to everyone else; they were comparing you to you. Your baseline matters. Maybe you’re someone who naturally stays in more or has a flexible sleep schedule. That’s not the issue. What matters is when your version of normal starts to change. A drop in activity or a shift in sleep might be meaningful for you but completely irrelevant for someone else. The tech works best when it learns your habits first, then notices when something feels off.