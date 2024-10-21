Taku Lodge is a century-old outpost with a fascinating history (which you'll learn all about over your meal). Lunch is only served for a handful of guests a day, so it's on the pricey side. However, Taku isn't so much a meal as it is an experience: To get to the remote lodge, you'll need to take a 15-minute seaplane ride from downtown Juneau. Along the way to lunch, you'll weave through the ice-capped mountains and fly above glacial moraines. What other meal starts with that appetizer?