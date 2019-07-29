5 Products This Raw-Food Chef & Wellness Entrepreneur Recommends To Everyone
Book of Awakening
The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo has been an amazing tool that I use on a daily basis to stay balanced. It's a 365-page book—one for every day—and each page includes a quote and a reading, and two or three tiny prompts for things you can do in the moment to reflect and ground yourself. As a busy mom of three, I don't always have time to do a complete meditation or journaling exercise, so being able to open up a book and get inspiration from one or two pages is a real no-brainer. It's crazy what an impact taking just three minutes every morning can have. You don't think it's enough, but it really is.
Almond Butter Perfect Bar
On the go, I love the Almond Butter Perfect Bar. It's an easy thing to throw in my purse, and even my kids love it. It's got those good healthy fats from the almond butter, and a blend of superfoods, and it just keeps us grounded when we're feeling hangry (I'm not a good person to be around when I'm hungry!). I have a really big appetite, and I honestly don't feel full after eating most other bars. I’m really active and constantly going—mentally, emotionally, and physically—so I crave a lot of grounding, dense nutrients that leave me feeling satisfied, nourished, and balanced.
Trace Minerals Drops
I add Trace Minerals Drops to my water most days, especially if I'm going to my favorite hot yoga class (since I'm sweating out all those electrolytes). It's really great during or after a workout, and I feel replenished and recharged when I have it. I've heard it's also great for balancing your pH levels. If you drink filtered or purified water, it's important to remember that most minerals are stripped away during this process, too, so replenishing them is important.
Type: A. Deodorant
Type: A is my go-to natural deodorant because it actually works. I like how it applies (it's a tube that you squeeze as opposed to a stick or roller) and the fact that it's aluminum-free. It also supposedly has this sweat-activated technology," and I'd say 85 to 90% of the days I use it, it really does work. And for a natural deodorant, that's good enough for me! I love The Visionary, which has a nice lemony, citrus scent.
Floradix Liquid Iron
I've been taking this Floradix Liquid Iron supplement for the past 12 years leading up to my period and throughout, and I notice such a difference in my energy levels and mental focus. My lifestyle is go, go, go, and I tend to be anemic, especially around my period—and without this, I'm foggy, exhausted, and weak, and I feel like I could fall asleep at any moment. Bonus: It doesn't taste awful or make you constipated! I even got it approved by my doctors to use in the hospital when I gave birth to all three of my kids, because you can lose a lot of blood during childbirth.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.