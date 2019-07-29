Book of Awakening

The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo has been an amazing tool that I use on a daily basis to stay balanced. It's a 365-page book—one for every day—and each page includes a quote and a reading, and two or three tiny prompts for things you can do in the moment to reflect and ground yourself. As a busy mom of three, I don't always have time to do a complete meditation or journaling exercise, so being able to open up a book and get inspiration from one or two pages is a real no-brainer. It's crazy what an impact taking just three minutes every morning can have. You don't think it's enough, but it really is.