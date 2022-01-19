Dry Skin Was Getting In The Way Of My Life — Until I Tried This Body Lotion

My first time using the product, I was struck by one thing right away: It applies thick and even a bit white. It reminded me of mineral sunscreen that needs to be fully rubbed before it can blend into the skin. When I asked about why it comes out of the bottle this way, mbg's Beauty Director Alexandra Engler explained to me, "this body lotion is meant to not only hydrate deep into the skin, but it's supposed to act as a shield and bolster your natural skin barrier. Our skin barrier is so vital to our overall health, but unfortunately modern lifestyle habits have a way of abusing it. So we wanted something that was going to strengthen the skin, while moisturizing it. Additionally, the biotic ingredients should sit on the surface level of epidermis—where most of the skin microbiome resides. This way they can support and nurture your natural flora as intended," she said. "A lot of body lotions on the market don't have real, sustained results because they actually don't address the multiple layers of the skin barrier—this one does from all angles."

While it took me by surprise at first, this has quickly become my favorite thing about the postbiotic body lotion. After a shower, I'll rub it all over in small sections, and wait until the white coat fades about a minute later. This is my visual cue that the product is working its hydrating magic, and actually being absorbed while protecting the delicate surface of my skin.

Plus: unlike the body lotions I've sporadically used in the past, this one leaves no sticky, uncomfortable residue behind. After that initial minute, I'm free to get dressed without covering my clothes in product—even tighter things like jeans glide on easily.

Once it dries, the only thing that's left is hydrated skin. I can finally see what I've been missing for all these years: My skin is noticeably softer and smoother, and it just feels healthier. The bedtime itchiness has faded and I'm sleeping easier knowing that I'm caring for a part of my body that does so much to care for me.