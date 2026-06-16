A Wellness Editor's Guide To Paros, Greece: Where To Stay, Eat & More
When people plan a Greece trip, the conversation usually starts with Mykonos or Santorini. And while both are beautiful, Paros was the island that won me over.
It somehow has everything you want from a Greek island—the whitewashed villages, incredible beaches, tiny seafood restaurants, boats bobbing in the harbor, long late-night dinners—but without the chaos and crowds some of the other islands are known for.
I’ve been twice now and stayed in two completely different parts of the island: quiet little Aliki on the south side and the bustling harbor town of Naoussa in the north. And I loved both for totally different reasons.
If you’re planning a trip to Greece and want somewhere beautiful that still feels a little more relaxed and authentic than Mykonos or Santorini, Paros is the move.
Here’s exactly where I’d stay, eat, swim, and spend my days if I were planning the perfect Paros trip.
First things first: Where to stay
Aliki: A quiet version of Greece
If your dream vacation involves slow coffee mornings, peaceful beaches, and dinners by the water, stay in Aliki.
It’s a small fishing village on the south side of Paros that somehow still feels under the radar. Less touristy and quieter. It’s the kind of place where you naturally fall into a slower rhythm after about 24 hours.
We stayed at Makria Miti Villas, and I truly cannot recommend them enough, especially if you’re traveling with a group.
The villas are stunning, spacious, and tucked right along the water. We stayed there as a family of six, and it was the perfect setup. Everyone had enough space to spread out and still spend time together, which becomes very important on longer trips (if you know what I mean).
We had chefs booked through the property a few nights, which made the whole experience feel incredibly easy and relaxed. During the day, we’d all hang by the beautiful pool reading our books, swimming, or just sitting around talking, and after dinner we’d stay up late outside playing cards and drinking wine.
One of my favorite parts was that you could walk along the coastline into town on this little seaside trail. It also happened to be only about a 10-minute drive from the airport, which was ideal after a long travel day. The whole place just made settling into vacation mode feel effortless.
Where to eat in Aliki
Aliki Restaurant Paros
Aliki Restaurant was recommended to us multiple times and lived up to the hype. They’re known for their wood-fired seafood, and it’s one of those classic Greek dinners where everything tastes incredibly simple but somehow perfect.
Order a bunch of things for the table and stay awhile.
To Balconi Tou Aki
If you're looking for a classic Greek lunch, To Balconi Tou Aki is it. Set right on the waterfront, the restaurant overlooks the small fishing harbor of Aliki. The seafood is incredibly fresh, and portions are generous. If you go, order the grilled swordfish and seafood risotto—both were standouts and easily some of my favorite dishes from the trip.
Theros Seaside Paros
One of my favorite little finds from the trip.
It’s this laid-back beach bar with amazing food, right on the water. We ended up chatting with the chef and owner, which became one of those unexpectedly memorable travel moments. It felt very local and personal in a way that’s getting harder to find in bigger tourist destinations. Perfect for a long lunch, an afternoon spritz, or a low-key sunset dinner.
If you’re someone who loves the idea of Greece but doesn’t necessarily want the crowds, Aliki is probably your spot.
A very important Paros activity: Windsurfing
Paros is actually known as the windsurfing capital of Greece, so if you’re even remotely adventurous, I’d absolutely carve out a morning for it.
The island gets strong seasonal winds that make conditions ideal, especially around:
- Chryssi Akti (Golden Beach)
- Tserdakia Beach
- Molos Beach
Even if you don’t windsurf, these beaches are gorgeous and worth visiting for the water alone. And if you go, stop at Kima afterward for lunch. Exactly the kind of breezy beachside meal you want after being in the sun all morning.
Naoussa: The postcard-perfect Greek town
If you’ve only seen photos of Paros online, there’s a good chance you were looking at Naoussa. It’s the classic Cycladic harbor town—the white buildings, tiny winding alleyways, bougainvillea everywhere, fishing boats docked in the marina, little cocktail bars tucked into corners. Extremely picturesque.
Yes, it’s more touristy than Aliki, but it’s touristy for a reason. It’s beautiful.
Naoussa is also much more walkable and lively at night, with tons of restaurants, shopping, bars, and people out wandering until late.
If you’re only coming to Paros for a short trip, I’d probably recommend staying here because everything is so easy.
Stay: The Cove Paros
The first time I went to Greece, I stayed at The Cove Paros with my mom, and it was one of the most relaxing hotel experiences I’ve had.
It feels more elevated and romantic than the Aliki villa experience. Think private little suites, beautiful pools, amazing food, and a slower luxury vibe rather than full sightseeing mode.
You can still easily walk into Naoussa if you want dinner or drinks, but the hotel itself is peaceful enough that you may not want to leave. Even if you don’t stay there, definitely make a reservation at their beachside restaurant, RADA.
Where to eat in Naoussa
This is one of those towns where you can wander into almost anywhere and end up having a great meal. But a few favorites:
RADA
As mentioned above, RADA is the beautiful beachside restaurant at The Cove, and absolutely worth visiting even if you’re not staying at the hotel. The food was incredible, a mix of traditional Mediterranean dishes and more modern fusion-style plates, all centered around fresh, seasonal ingredients.
Notos
This spot had some of the best ambiance of the trip. Sitting right at the end of the dock on the water, it feels much quieter and more tucked away than the busier restaurants and shops nearby. It’s the perfect place to settle in for sunset and stay awhile. Definitely make a reservation ahead of time, and order the octopus ceviche and linguine with clams; both were incredible.
To Paradosiako
Known for their traditional sweet treats, like loukomades (little bite-sized, fried dough balls). These are a must! This spot is popular, so there may be a wait, but it is so worth it!
Batistas Bakery
On the theme of sweet treats, Batistas is the cutest bakery just outside of town. So many sweet and savory options, you cannot go wrong.
Sigi Ikthios
Another great spot in the harbor area with classic Greek seafood dishes and a really fun atmosphere.
Kiranos Cafe
Perfect breakfast and coffee stop before wandering around town or heading to the beach.
Take a day trip to Lefkes
One of my favorite slower days from the trip was driving up to Lefkes, a tiny mountain village in the middle of the island.
It’s incredibly charming and much quieter than the beach towns. You can walk the entire village in probably 30 minutes. We grabbed coffees and fresh lemonades from a little shop right in front of the church and just wandered around the stone alleyways for a while.
Definitely worth doing if you want a break from beach clubs and boats for a day.
Beaches & beach clubs
Faragas Beach Club
Probably my favorite beach day we had. Located just outside of Aliki, it’s on the south side of the island.
The club is mostly wind-blocked, so the water was stunningly clear. (Side note: We went in early summer, so the weather was perfect. But keep in mind the lack of wind if you are there during peak summer.) Plus, the service and food were amazing.
Crios Beach Club
Another really beautiful beach setup with calm water and a more elevated beach club feel. Located closer to Parikia, but still only 20 minutes from Aliki or Naoussa.
Kolymbithres Beach
One of the more famous beaches on the island is because of the crazy rock formations that naturally curve around the water. It’s very picturesque and worth seeing, but just know it can get crowded during peak hours.
If you do one thing: Book a sailing day
This ended up being one of the highlights of the trip. We did a sailing day around Paros and Antiparos, stopping at little coves, caves, and swimming spots along the coastline.
Definitely try to stop at the Blue Lagoon, which you can only really access by boat. The water there is crystal clear and super shallow, perfect for floating around for hours.
Bring sunscreen, snacks, electrolytes, and absolutely no plans afterward because you’ll probably want a long shower and an even longer dinner after being in the sun all day.
One small note: I’d skip staying in Parikia
Parikia is where the ferry port is, and while it’s convenient, it felt much busier and less charming than the other areas of the island. Personally, I’d either stay in Aliki for the slower experience or Naoussa if you want more energy and walkability.
Bon voyage
Paros has everything you need in one place. Adventure. Relaxation. Good food, and even better wine.
You can spend your mornings windsurfing, your afternoons swimming in impossibly clear water, and your evenings eating grilled fish barefoot by the sea. And while it’s definitely become more popular over the years, it still feels far more grounded and laid-back than some of the bigger-name Greek islands.
It’s the kind of place that makes you immediately start talking about “next time” before the trip is even over.
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