Egypt. It’s the pyramids from elementary school textbooks, the desert backdrops in documentaries, and the grand temples that fill film and fiction. These varying references can shape your perception of a place before ever visiting. Egypt has (and will always be) a dream destination for history enthusiasts and those wanting to visit the oldest and only Great Wonder still standing, the Great Pyramid. But it can also fade into that once-in-a-lifetime trip you never seem to get around to booking.