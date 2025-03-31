You likely know that flying, especially over long flights, dries you out. So one of the best things you can do is to start hydrated from the get-go. Even the night before you leave, up your water intake. Then, as you are en route to the airport, as low-waste expert and nutritionist Abby K. Cannon, J.D., R.D., tells us, challenge yourself to drink your entire (reusable, duh) water bottle. That way you can bring it through TSA and then refill it inside for your flight.