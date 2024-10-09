Being one of Thailand's less commercial islands (after all, it's the small sister island of what is, at most, Thailand's third most popular chain of islands), Koh Phangan doesn't have any big-name hotels. But when Anantara Rasanada opened in 2011, it got its first luxury one. Tucked away on the island's northwest coast, where the best sunrises are found, Anantara features 64 suites and villas, each with a private pool. Its wide stretch of white sand beach offers views of the rocky jungle cliffs beyond, which can be ogled from a beachfront infinity pool or one of several on-site restaurants. In addition to traditional spa offerings, like indoor and outdoor massages, Anantara offers yoga and breathwork classes, plus a yoga deck overlooking the water for those who prefer to flow on their own.