For a tropical vacation east of the Atlantic, the Thai islands have long held a certain allure. Visions of long tail boat rides and elephant sanctuaries loom large. And in the Gulf of Thailand, a series of three islands have made names for themselves.

Koh Samui, the largest of the trio, is home to the big name hotels, busy roads, and the only airport in the region. Further north, the smallest island, Koh Tao, offers unmatched diving conditions but limited accommodations. Between the two lies the true Goldilocks of Thai islands: Koh Phangan.

With all the white sand beaches and limestone archipelagoes that made Phuket and the Phi Phi islands famous, Koh Phangan suffers far fewer crowds. Restaurants still cater to Westerners, but you won't find any all-inclusive resorts here. It's easier to navigate than Koh Samui but only a 30-minute boat ride away, a fraction of the distance to Koh Tao.

And while Koh Phangan's full moon parties draw gap year backpackers to its southern shores, its northern coast has become a destination for a different kind of traveler. The chaos of Haad Rin Beach earned the island a spot on the infamous banana pancake backpacking trail. But go northwest and you'll practically trip over yoga studios and vegan bakeries lining the corner of the island where healers of all kinds have set up shop.

Do yoga on the beach, hike up to a lookout point for a glimpse of the neighboring islands, or unwind with a sound bath or Ayurvedic massage—Koh Phangan's natural beauty and community of wellness enthusiasts will leave you restored and ready to plan your return.