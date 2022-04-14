Many of these patients complained about symptoms like headaches, joint pain, fatigue, skin problems, gas, and bloating. These problems pointed to potential food sensitivities, so the doctors would run the lab test to reveal which foods weren’t working for them.

A few months in, after looking at a lot of tests, it seemed that the majority of the patients were reacting to the same few foods. Since the lab test results took a few weeks to get back, I decided to pull the most likely suspects while they were waiting for the test results.

They would return for their results with dramatic changes in a matter of weeks: improved digestion, reduced joint pain, better energy, and more. I realized that for a large part of the population, it was more effective, cheaper, and faster to do this modified elimination diet than to do the traditional lab testing. We only needed testing for the outliers.

That revelation became the basis for my first New York Times bestseller, The Virgin Diet. To some people, it seemed like that book came out of nowhere and I was an overnight success, but the reality is that success was decades in the making. Let me share the five key strategies I discovered along the way, which helped transform my approach to wellness: