Weekly Horoscope: A Full Moon Coming Our Way & It's Officially Scorpio Season
On Tuesday, we plunge into Scorpio season.
Scorpio season begins with all its seductive fanfare this Tuesday, October 23. Every aspect of life could feel charged with intensity between now and November 21. Larger-than-life Jupiter is also in Scorpio until November 8, finishing up a tour that began on October 10, 2017. And until October 31, Venus is retrograde in Scorpio, which could bring some complicated (but insanely sexy) people back from our past. All things "Scorpio" will clamor loudly for our attention this week: how we invest our money, who we invite into our beds, and how we deal with power dynamics. With bold Jupiter in the mix, we may feel fired up and ready to speak out about things that feel "off" or downright shady! Yet, with diplomatic Venus in a muddling retrograde, we have to be cautious about just putting it all out there. Change must be implemented strategically now so as to do the least amount of collateral damage. And timing IS everything, so make sure you strike while the iron is hot. That said, keep those revenge fantasies in check! Fighting for justice is one thing, but as Gandhi so famously reminded us, "An eye for an eye just leaves the whole world blind."
Wednesday's full moon in Taurus asks us to enjoy all things earthy.
On Wednesday, the full moon in slow-jamming, sensual Taurus reminds us of the power of presence. The past is the past and the future unscripted—but we so often miss "the power of now" by dwelling on both. Reduce your speed on Wednesday and luxuriate in this full moon's earthy and all-natural vibe. (So fresh and so clean!) Revel in nature's beauty: Wander through the farmers market on your lunch break and pick up seasonal produce for a special home-cooked meal.
If your digital devices are starting to feel like extra limbs, put them down (as much as possible) for the day and enjoy some good, old-fashioned analog bonding. Sit down for a face-to-face coffee date instead of texting. Get barefoot on the mat with an evening yoga class...and maybe sign up for a maker's workshop this weekend if you're feeling crafty. Making things by hand can connect you to your earthy sensuality—and don't underestimate the power of TLC to calm your parasympathetic nervous system. (Who wants a hug?!) Sensible Taurus also reminds us that the best things in life are free—or at least possible to buy at a wholesale discount. Look for budgetary leaks and tighten up your belt accordingly.
On Friday, a rare astrological event brings on the loving vibes.
Friday, October 26, marks a major day for love. The Sun and Venus retrograde land at the same degree of Scorpio, making an "inferior conjunction," an event that only happens every 584 days, midway through each Venus retrograde. Much like a new moon, this cosmic coupling can be thought of as a Venus rebirth (or a "new Venus"), a moment when everything goes dark in the sky and we have a completely blank canvas upon which to map our dreams. You may even want to ritualize this. How about setting up a love altar, complete with photos of your dream romantic scenario or favorite moments with your S.O.? Surround it with crystals, pull a card from your favorite divination deck, and let it bathe in the sunbeams of the brightest window in your home. Or, if you've been hanging on to a toxic situation, scrawl that righteously rage-filled letter to the infuriating heartbreaker, then burn it ceremoniously instead of dropping it into the mailbox. This week, Venus is invisible in the skies, after completing her phase as an "evening star" (visible in the sky near sundown). Next week, Venus will appear again as a "morning star," revealing her bright magic just before sunrise. Using this metaphorically, what would you like to put to bed when it comes to love? And, uh, who might you finally want to lure INTO your bed? Think it over—and write it down before Friday—so your vision of love can rise strong and clear next week.
The AstroTwins' six-week course, Design Your Dream Relationship, begins today! Discover the romantic blueprint that's written in your birth chart and move from mystery to mastery in love. The course covers everything from self-love to compatibility to divine timing, guided by the AstroTwins in a supportive community with live interactions and lessons. Learn more here.