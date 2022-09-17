 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
Astrologers By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

Graphic by mbg creative x Studio Firma / Stocksy

September 17, 2022 — 12:38 PM

This week is all about balance and harmony as we step into Libra season. Here's what The AstroTwins want you to know.

Libra season begins this Thursday, September 22, and dynamic duos will hit their stride.

.... But not in the “OMG, we have everything in common!” kind of way. Since Libra is the sign of the scales, use this time to join forces with people who have complementary skill sets. That’s what creates the perfect balance.

Can astrology find your soul mate?

mbg's The AstroTwins reveal all on Cosmic Love on Prime Video

This gracious zodiac season is ideal for networking with new folks while also fortifying existing relationships. No need to wait until the holidays to send gifts to your top clients or treat a prospective project partner to lunch. Personalized touches, however big or small, will go a long way to cement loyalty. 

Cupid will make plenty of cameos over the next four weeks, and many of his arrows are sure to hit the mark. (Provided you open your heart and provide a clear shot, of course.) If you’ve been flying solo, it’s time to collaborate and communicate with joy once again. And indulge! Libra season gives us a weak spot for life’s finer things: haute cuisine, beautiful fabrics, art, music, and all kinds of revelry. Just watch the cash flow when following the hedonistic impulses. In between wining and dining, go out of your way to appreciate the “little things.”

Is it time to make a peace offering? Libra’s harmonious vibes help smooth over rough patches in our most important unions. It’s rarely too late to at least try to make amends. Thanks to the gracious diplomacy of this solar cycle, others are more willing to accept a heartfelt apology.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The devil is in the microscopic details starting Friday as retrograde Mercury slips back from even-keeled Libra into keen-eyed Virgo.

Review everything on the finest setting possible during the backspin, which lasts until October 2. Be an unapologetic purist when you go on any research or sourcing missions. Can you find a greener solution that not only saves you cash but is also socially and environmentally responsible? Constructive feedback is hard to suppress while Mercury’s in its home sign of analytical Virgo—but check the judgmental attitude. Buffer your pro tips with a “praise sandwich,” starting and ending with the positives so people feel empowered by your input. Focus on wellness, too! With the mindful planet in this healthy sign, you can successfully start (and sustain) new habits by writing things down and planning ahead. Keep it simple!

Ready for some world-class romance—and romanticizing? On Sunday, September 25, the new moon in Libra, the only one this year, tickles us pink.

It also drops a rose-colored filter over the lens, helping us see people in the best possible light. Nothing wrong with that as long as you keep one foot planted in the reality zone. With Jupiter retrograde in speed-demon Aries, budding relationships will accelerate based on pure animal attraction. And Mercury is still retrograde, albeit in Virgo, until October 2. Try to remember, however, that everyone has a “human” side, which, of course, is why marriage vows include the “for worse” clause. So even if your hormones are firing on all cylinders, take time to learn the full spectrum of any fascinating new characters who come into your life. Need to find a better balance between “mine” and “ours”? Healthy relationships include room for autonomy as well as togetherness. Couples may begin important conversations around ways to better support each other’s independent interests—without getting triggered or threatened!

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life

Sarah Regan
Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life
Spirituality

Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone

Sarah Regan
Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone
Functional Food

How Many Vegetables You Need To Eat To Reap The Mental Health Benefits

Merrell Readman
How Many Vegetables You Need To Eat To Reap The Mental Health Benefits
Routines

Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers

Merrell Readman
Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers
Integrative Health

This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily

Sarah Regan
This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily
Integrative Health

No Supplement Reached The Nutrient Concentration I Needed—Until This One

Tracy Black
No Supplement Reached The Nutrient Concentration I Needed—Until This One
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy

Emma Loewe
100s Of Reviewers Swear This Sleep Supplement Gives Them All-Day Energy
Beauty

This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too

Alexandra Engler
This Ingredient Reduces The Appearance Of Wrinkles — Reviewers Rave About It Too
Wellness Trends

10 Shoes To Keep You Comfortable On Your Next Hot Girl Walk

Rachel MacPherson
10 Shoes To Keep You Comfortable On Your Next Hot Girl Walk
Beauty

Concealer Looking Caky? These Under-Eye Wrinkle Treatments May Be Your Answer

Hannah Frye
Concealer Looking Caky? These Under-Eye Wrinkle Treatments May Be Your Answer
Mental Health

I Struggled With Depression For Years—But This Type Of Exercise Changed My Life

Erin McGrady
I Struggled With Depression For Years—But This Type Of Exercise Changed My Life
Love

45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
45 Cute & Interesting Things To Do As A Couple To Deepen Your Bond
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-september-19-25-2022-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!