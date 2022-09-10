This Could Be A Rocky Week For Relationships, Astrologers Warn

What were you carrying on about during the first of these planetary face-offs on (or near) September 2? That topic could be a hot one again, but it comes with a heat advisory warning! Thanks to Mercury being retrograde in diplomatic Libra this time, the gloves are off. And with Jupiter in combative Aries, you might deliver a knockout punch if you make your point with forceful aggression. While that might feel like a victory, don’t start pouring the champagne yet. You’re going to have to face the same music on October 12 when these planets duel again. A word to the wise: Don’t provoke any battles if you aren’t sure that you can finish the fight with dignity.

Another question to ponder this Sunday: How much is too much? Relying on gut checks and public consensus won’t be the best yardstick as the Virgo Sun dances into a mystifying formation with secretive Pluto. Better break out the measuring cups and read over those Google Analytics reports. The benefit of this muddling mashup is that it allows you to powerfully tune in to the present moment. Pause from strategic planning and postpone those Zooms. Downloads could come while you retreat from the action and draw from a deep well of inspiration within your own psyche. An esoteric notion might make more sense than you think.

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.