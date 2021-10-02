Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

Peace, love, and harmony? Normally, we'd take all three under this lunation. But with combative Mars in Libra co-piloting this moon mission (along with Mercury retrograde in Libra!), the call is different this year. Instead of keeping the peace, it's time to fight for justice. Sometimes a strong stance is needed to let people know that you're not to be messed with.

Where do you need to set a clear boundary and make your bottom line known? While it might seem harsh, it can also bring clarity and safety to your relationships. Just make sure you've actually considered the full spectrum of ideals before you start championing your cause! And are you getting your data from a credible source?

If it's been hard to know what information to trust for the past five months, pin some of the blame on Pluto. The cloak-and-dagger planet has been retrograde since April 27, an annual event that can obscure facts and churn up paranoia. But hours after the new moon arrives, the dwarf planet rouses from its retrograde and begins lifting the veil. Pluto in direct motion still keeps some information under lock and key. However, a swirl of disinformation may soon clear.

On a personal note, Pluto's backspin may have left some of us stuck with stormier thoughts. As the dwarf planet shifts into drive for the coming seven months, motivation returns that can help us tackle tough sticking points, addictive tendencies, and compulsive behaviors.