Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars
This week's astrology forecast calls for us to work together and find common ground. Here, the AstroTwins break down what they're seeing in the stars.
Life is a balancing act this Wednesday, October 6, as 2021's only new moon in Libra reminds us to weigh both sides of, well, everything.
Peace, love, and harmony? Normally, we'd take all three under this lunation. But with combative Mars in Libra co-piloting this moon mission (along with Mercury retrograde in Libra!), the call is different this year. Instead of keeping the peace, it's time to fight for justice. Sometimes a strong stance is needed to let people know that you're not to be messed with.
Where do you need to set a clear boundary and make your bottom line known? While it might seem harsh, it can also bring clarity and safety to your relationships. Just make sure you've actually considered the full spectrum of ideals before you start championing your cause! And are you getting your data from a credible source?
If it's been hard to know what information to trust for the past five months, pin some of the blame on Pluto. The cloak-and-dagger planet has been retrograde since April 27, an annual event that can obscure facts and churn up paranoia. But hours after the new moon arrives, the dwarf planet rouses from its retrograde and begins lifting the veil. Pluto in direct motion still keeps some information under lock and key. However, a swirl of disinformation may soon clear.
On a personal note, Pluto's backspin may have left some of us stuck with stormier thoughts. As the dwarf planet shifts into drive for the coming seven months, motivation returns that can help us tackle tough sticking points, addictive tendencies, and compulsive behaviors.
While we might not be able to travel the world in its entirety, cross-cultural connections are sure to heat up starting Thursday, as vivacious Venus vectors into Sagittarius until November 5.
Long-distance relationships get some wind in their sails! If you're not finding luck in your own neck of the woods, check out the options in another ZIP code. Normally this Venus cycle is ideal for romantic travel or a fun trip with friends. Even if you can't journey far, a staycation or a baecation within driving distance can bring a sexy change of scenery. With the sweet-talking planet in this notoriously sassy sign, keeping it real can be an aphrodisiac. But soften the blow of your truth hammer so you come across as compelling, not combative. (Especially while Mercury is retrograde until October 18.)
If ambitious plans seemed to hit a snag over the past five months, don't abandon hope! The astrological embargo lifts this Sunday, October 10, as masterful Saturn rouses from a sleepy retrograde that began on May 23.
The ringed taskmaster has been parked in Aquarius since December 17, 2020, the sign of teamwork, humanitarian efforts, and technology. From radicalized groups overtaking democracies to ransomware attacks on major industries, we've seen our share of Saturnian challenges this year. Aquarius-ruled social media has created major divides within our day-to-day circles, as people polarize around everything from reproductive rights to mask and vaccine mandates to the reality of climate change. More than ever, human beings need to work together. And yet...the Aquarius tendency to rebel against "control" is making this Saturn cycle extra challenging. (Just check out the freighters unable to dock for days if you need more proof.) The late Rodney King's iconic ask, "Can we all get along?" was uttered the last time Saturn was in Aquarius. And once again, the future of humanity hangs in the balance as people search for and resist finding common ground. Here's hoping Saturn's direct turn brings common sense back into the equation.