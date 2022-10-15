The Astrologers Have Spoken & This Will Be A Major Weekend For Romance

Secrecy and mystery are hot while the Sun and Venus blaze here, which can be a double-edged sword. Temptations may veer toward the taboo, and good sense could fly out the window in the face of a scorching-hot attraction. Find ways to get your kicks that don't require you to break any binding relationship rules. Stuck in a holding pattern? Dive deep into emotional exploration to move past any blocks. This transformative time could open the seductive floodgates!

Warning: The green-eyed monster will make regular appearances during this cycle. Leaving something to the imagination? Mais oui! Riling up jealousy? Don't even think about going there.