The Astrologers Have Spoken & This Will Be A Major Weekend For Romance
If you've been overlooking the obvious, astrologers say it could hit you like a ton of bricks this week. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.
Cosmic co-pilots Venus and Mars give each other a galactic glow-up as they dance together in an air trine this Tuesday, October 18.
With Venus in lovestruck Libra and Mars in flirtatious Gemini, Tuesday will be a lovefest! No, you shouldn't hold back the compliments. This effusive mashup makes "Words of Affirmation" the love language du jour. Take time to notice people's finer points, then acknowledge them for what you see. Not only will you make their day, but you'll catch a buzz from these uplifting exchanges. And if there's more to explore, you've already broken the ice.
Love shouldn't feel like a competition or a game with a scorecard, but good luck telling people that on Thursday.
As seductive Venus gets sucked into Pluto's undertow, pettiness and mean streaks may be on full display. Lay low and let the storm clouds pass. Engaging with people when they're "in a mood" will only escalate the drama. Thankfully, the illuminating Sun catches up to Venus on Saturday, October 22. As the two share their last day (of 2022) together in loving, harmonious Libra, a heartfelt apology—or a dramatic display of adoration—can do wonders to mend fences.
And their dynamic duo won't stop there! On Sunday, both heavenly bodies take a plunge into Scorpio's sultry bordello—the Sun simmering there until November 22 and Venus until November 16.
Just talking about your turn-ons could get motors revving. Get in touch with your eroticism through dance, sensual movement, or good old-fashioned sexytime.
Secrecy and mystery are hot while the Sun and Venus blaze here, which can be a double-edged sword. Temptations may veer toward the taboo, and good sense could fly out the window in the face of a scorching-hot attraction. Find ways to get your kicks that don't require you to break any binding relationship rules. Stuck in a holding pattern? Dive deep into emotional exploration to move past any blocks. This transformative time could open the seductive floodgates!
Warning: The green-eyed monster will make regular appearances during this cycle. Leaving something to the imagination? Mais oui! Riling up jealousy? Don't even think about going there.
And if that weren't enough excitement for the weekend, structured Saturn wakes up from its annual retrograde this Sunday, correcting course in Aquarius, the sign of activism, teamwork, and technology.
As the planet of "adulting" turns direct, it's time to put the walk behind your idealistic talk. Since the backspin began on June 4, some of your ingenious plans may have stalled. You might need to modernize your equipment, get organized on apps, or bring in a savvy project manager to map out the game plan. If a group endeavor has been on shaky ground, you can get the band back together, but don't settle! Masterful Saturn rewards authority. Is it time to upgrade to a more experienced crew, or deal with a bad apple in your barrel? Saturn in Aquarius supports community organizing—both on the ground and virtually. Now's the time to align with people and organizations who are being the change you want to see in the world.