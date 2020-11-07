Ugh, Astrologers Say This Week We're In For—Surprise, Surprise—Conflict

War and peace? This tense alignment is amplified doubly, since both planets are hunkered down in the signs they rule: Mars in Aries and Venus in Libra.

Romantically, a Venus-Mars opposition compels feelings to ricochet between extremes. Harmonizing Venus in Libra is helping us seek common ground, but that might not be enough to help anyone see eye to eye.

Mars is retrograde in hot-tempered Aries, flashing trigger alerts at the slightest provocation. Lusty vibes could certainly overtake our good senses—and even steer us down a transgressive path. Avoid temptation if you don't want to stray. In some ways, this transit may set the stage for productive conversations (ones that could start out as arguments) about very tricky topics.

There's certainly no stepping over BS or sweeping problems under the rug. If you have been, get ready for an explosion. But hey, these issues probably needed to be blown into the open, anyway. Just make sure you've mapped out your exit plan before you enter the danger zone.