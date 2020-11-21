Chiron is the "wounded healer comet," and in this fiery formation, buried feelings of anger could bubble up to be processed. Not exactly the best timing, especially for those breaking bread with family—IRL or via Zoom. But Chiron is the cosmic keymaster, unlocking both our wounds and our ability to heal them.

The trick is to notice your feelings without instantly reacting to them. As you let them rise up, be aware of physical sensations and tune in to your breath. There's room for profound understanding this week, even if you never see eye to eye with certain people. Can you make room for multiple truths to co-exist? That's not delusion, it's a high-minded view of this dimension that we all call home.