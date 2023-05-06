Why Astrologers Really Want You To Have An Honest Relationship Talk This Week
Could a burst of change do you good? This week is encouraging us to take action. Here's your horoscope, from the AstroTwins.
Get proactive this Tuesday, May 9 as the can-do Sun and spontaneous Uranus team up for their annual conjunction.
From 2018 until 2026, they’re linking arms in tactile, terrestrial Taurus, encouraging you to take charge of plans that have grown stale and predictable. You can still stay on top of the details and be your most nimble, adaptable self for any quick-turn moments. But be warned that it will take some extra effort to stay grounded early this week. Channel your innovative powers into crafting a sustainable solution for a common problem. Who knows, you might even be able to monetize this.
This Saturday, a Venus Saturn trine encourages us to open up.
Is it time to make things more official, or at least establish that you’re both feeling an emotional connection? As romantic Venus forms a lovely trine with solidifying Saturn in sensitive water signs this Saturday, talking about your feelings is not only a good idea, but it will also help you decide your next steps.
Saturn loves a future-focused plan, so couples might discuss a big leap. If the other person’s not feeling the love like you are, take it like a grownup: Thank them for the experience and keep things moving. Be grateful that you didn’t waste any more time with the wrong match! And if you’re the one who doesn’t see a long-term megahit here, do the mature thing and set ‘em free instead of stringing them along.
Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14—and it also happens to be the very last day of Mercury retrograde.
Read our post on planning celebrations without Mercury running interference! At 11:17 PM EDT, it’s ‘bye Mercury lemonade, lampshade, razorblade…whatever your cursed name is! (You won’t be missed.) Technology, communication and day-to-day life begins to resume its normal flow as the messenger planet ends a signal-scrambling three-week backspin and powers forward in Taurus.
If you held off on a commitment or put a project on hold, break out your calendar and start scheduling. It’s officially “get back in the game” time. But proceed with caution when re-examining any pricey splurges and mile-high promises. It’s all about integrity in Taurus-land, so read the fine print and do your homework before signing on the dotted line. The Bull is the most stubborn sign in the zodiac, so if a certain situation just won’t resolve with the usual tactics, see how you can make things move in a positive and productive direction.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.