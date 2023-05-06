Why Astrologers Really Want You To Have An Honest Relationship Talk This Week

Is it time to make things more official, or at least establish that you’re both feeling an emotional connection? As romantic Venus forms a lovely trine with solidifying Saturn in sensitive water signs this Saturday, talking about your feelings is not only a good idea, but it will also help you decide your next steps.

Saturn loves a future-focused plan, so couples might discuss a big leap. If the other person’s not feeling the love like you are, take it like a grownup: Thank them for the experience and keep things moving. Be grateful that you didn’t waste any more time with the wrong match! And if you’re the one who doesn’t see a long-term megahit here, do the mature thing and set ‘em free instead of stringing them along.