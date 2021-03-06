This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise
This week brings two rare astrological transits our way—each one potentially groundbreaking in its own right. Here's what to know.
On Wednesday, March 10 the brilliant Sun makes an exact connection to ethereal Neptune—a bizarre mashup that takes place once annually.
This year (and until 2026), they’ll pair up in dreamy Pisces, the sign that governs our soul urges. The effect is a bit like shining a light into the fog. For a few days on either side of Wednesday, it will be hard to see anything except what’s directly in front of you. But hey, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
We often spend so much time worrying about the future that we miss the richness of the present moment. Take a break from future-tripping or plotting your ten-year life strategy. Instead of wondering, “What am I supposed to do with my entire life?” figure out, “What would inspire me next?” Turn inward for answers instead of looking for external gratification.
Your sixth sense (or third eye) will be especially activated with psychic Neptune being lit by the Sun. But some digging will be required, too. Journal, meditate, listen to music in the dark. The Sun-Neptune merger wants us scuba diving into the depths of our souls to find hidden treasures—and maybe do some emotional excavation while we’re at it. Ah, the beauty of balance.
Get ready for some creative catharsis on Saturday as the year's only new moon in Pisces arrives at a super-close degree to both Venus and Neptune.
Not only will this crank the compassionate floodgates wide open, but it could put an almost romantic spin on some deeply touching situations.
With seafaring Pisces guiding the mission, this new moon brings another prompt to dive below the surface. Avoid denial (a Piscean pitfall) at all costs. Even if it's painful to "go there," dealing is healing. If that feels daunting, let this new moon guide you to healers, therapists, and other pros who can help you find your sea legs on this boat-rocking inner voyage.
New moons can bring shake-ups and wake-up calls. Midweek, you may learn that people who've claimed to be "fine!" are actually careening toward the danger zone. Do you see a way to help? Don't underestimate the power of a small, loving gesture to change another person's life.
Remember that having healthy boundaries is equally important, especially when there's a new moon in the sign of sacrifice. Giving is not a true act of generosity if you exhaust yourself in the process. If you've been trusting the wrong people, the new moon could reveal snakes in supporters' clothing. Snip those toxic ties—and quickly—because getting burned for a second time is not worth the pain.
This new moon also marks the beginning of a poetic, romantic, and divinely inspired cycle that culminates with the full moon on September 20.
Plunge into your passions, start a meditation practice, journal, learn an instrument, or dive into the arts—particularly music and dance, which fall under Pisces’ jurisdiction. But don't be discouraged if you don't nail it on the first go. Practice makes perfect!