mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise

This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise

Image by mbg creative

March 6, 2021 — 22:05 PM

This week brings two rare astrological transits our way—each one potentially groundbreaking in its own right. Here's what to know.

On Wednesday, March 10 the brilliant Sun makes an exact connection to ethereal Neptune—a bizarre mashup that takes place once annually.

This year (and until 2026), they’ll pair up in dreamy Pisces, the sign that governs our soul urges. The effect is a bit like shining a light into the fog. For a few days on either side of Wednesday, it will be hard to see anything except what’s directly in front of you. But hey, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

We often spend so much time worrying about the future that we miss the richness of the present moment. Take a break from future-tripping or plotting your ten-year life strategy. Instead of wondering, “What am I supposed to do with my entire life?” figure out, “What would inspire me next?” Turn inward for answers instead of looking for external gratification.

Your sixth sense (or third eye) will be especially activated with psychic Neptune being lit by the Sun. But some digging will be required, too. Journal, meditate, listen to music in the dark. The Sun-Neptune merger wants us scuba diving into the depths of our souls to find hidden treasures—and maybe do some emotional excavation while we’re at it. Ah, the beauty of balance.

Advertisement

Get ready for some creative catharsis on Saturday as the year's only new moon in Pisces arrives at a super-close degree to both Venus and Neptune.

Not only will this crank the compassionate floodgates wide open, but it could put an almost romantic spin on some deeply touching situations.

With seafaring Pisces guiding the mission, this new moon brings another prompt to dive below the surface. Avoid denial (a Piscean pitfall) at all costs. Even if it's painful to "go there," dealing is healing. If that feels daunting, let this new moon guide you to healers, therapists, and other pros who can help you find your sea legs on this boat-rocking inner voyage.

New moons can bring shake-ups and wake-up calls. Midweek, you may learn that people who've claimed to be "fine!" are actually careening toward the danger zone. Do you see a way to help? Don't underestimate the power of a small, loving gesture to change another person's life.

Remember that having healthy boundaries is equally important, especially when there's a new moon in the sign of sacrifice. Giving is not a true act of generosity if you exhaust yourself in the process. If you've been trusting the wrong people, the new moon could reveal snakes in supporters' clothing. Snip those toxic ties—and quickly—because getting burned for a second time is not worth the pain. 

This new moon also marks the beginning of a poetic, romantic, and divinely inspired cycle that culminates with the full moon on September 20.

Plunge into your passions, start a meditation practice, journal, learn an instrument, or dive into the arts—particularly music and dance, which fall under Pisces’ jurisdiction. But don't be discouraged if you don't nail it on the first go. Practice makes perfect!

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Hot In All The Wrong Ways: 9 Interpretations For Dreams About Fire

Sarah Regan
Hot In All The Wrong Ways: 9 Interpretations For Dreams About Fire
Spirituality

Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe

Sarah Regan
Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

The Shockingly Simple Liner Trick That Flatters Every Eye Shape

Jamie Schneider
The Shockingly Simple Liner Trick That Flatters Every Eye Shape
Beauty

This Hydrator Is A Barrier-Supporting Workhorse: What To Know About Glycerin

Alexandra Engler
This Hydrator Is A Barrier-Supporting Workhorse: What To Know About Glycerin
Beauty

The Surprising Reason This Esthetician Never Dries Her Face After The Shower

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Reason This Esthetician Never Dries Her Face After The Shower
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recovery

What Is Percussive Therapy? Experts Break Down The Popular Recovery Technique

Jessica Timmons
What Is Percussive Therapy? Experts Break Down The Popular Recovery Technique
Beauty

Dry & Oily? Here Are The Best Face Creams To Balance Your Skin

Alexandra Engler
Dry & Oily? Here Are The Best Face Creams To Balance Your Skin
Routines

5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury

Kristine Thomason
5 Foundational Moves Anyone, Anywhere Can Do to Prevent Injury
Recipes

5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers
Sex

Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
Everything To Know About Having Sex Outdoors, In Case You're Curious
Mental Health

Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Olivia Giacomo
Millennials Are More Prone To Anxiety: A Neuroscientist Explains Why
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-march-8-14-2021-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!