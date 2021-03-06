This Week's Rare Astrology Forecast Holds A *Bizarre* Surprise

Not only will this crank the compassionate floodgates wide open, but it could put an almost romantic spin on some deeply touching situations.

With seafaring Pisces guiding the mission, this new moon brings another prompt to dive below the surface. Avoid denial (a Piscean pitfall) at all costs. Even if it's painful to "go there," dealing is healing. If that feels daunting, let this new moon guide you to healers, therapists, and other pros who can help you find your sea legs on this boat-rocking inner voyage.

New moons can bring shake-ups and wake-up calls. Midweek, you may learn that people who've claimed to be "fine!" are actually careening toward the danger zone. Do you see a way to help? Don't underestimate the power of a small, loving gesture to change another person's life.

Remember that having healthy boundaries is equally important, especially when there's a new moon in the sign of sacrifice. Giving is not a true act of generosity if you exhaust yourself in the process. If you've been trusting the wrong people, the new moon could reveal snakes in supporters' clothing. Snip those toxic ties—and quickly—because getting burned for a second time is not worth the pain.

This new moon also marks the beginning of a poetic, romantic, and divinely inspired cycle that culminates with the full moon on September 20.

Plunge into your passions, start a meditation practice, journal, learn an instrument, or dive into the arts—particularly music and dance, which fall under Pisces’ jurisdiction. But don't be discouraged if you don't nail it on the first go. Practice makes perfect!