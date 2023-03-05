How To Get Organized With This Week's Full Moon, According To Astrologers
Spring is officially around the corner in the northern hemisphere, but not before a few final shakeups in the stars. Here's your horoscope, from The AstroTwins.
This Tuesday, March 7, the annual full moon in Virgo (7:40AM EST) calls in the cosmic cleaning crew.
From your fitness to your food to your favorite spaces, you’ll get a glimpse of where things have gotten messy or disorderly over the winter.
Tear a page from the zodiac’s practical planner and write down absolutely everything on your to-do list. Then, sort through that brain dump and develop a plan of action.
Note: That doesn’t mean you have to face it alone. Before you get too focused on checking off boxes, think about how to optimize your time and work smarter instead of harder. If hiring a housecleaner twice a month will reduce your inner and outer chaos, build it into the budget. Look into project management or productivity apps to streamline the load. This applies to your health and wellness too; consider changing up your treadmill workout for a swim session. With the moon forming a helpful trine to disruptor Uranus, a radical departure from “business as usual” could be in order. But patience! La luna is also embroiled in a tense square to hasty Mars, and rushing could lead to a careless error.
And here’s a cosmic riddle for you: What happens when the planet of visibility tucks into the zodiac sign of invisibility? We’re about to find out starting March 7 as clear-eyed Saturn gets enveloped in Pisces’ fog.
This three-year cycle, which lasts until February 13, 2026, will melt tangible reality into virtual reality like the clock in Salvador Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory.” We already have the technology to create this mind-boggling effect, thanks to Saturn’s three-year pass-through geeky Aquarius. But will we utilize these developments for the good of humanity? That remains to be seen as the ringed taskmaster paddles into Piscean seas for the first time since May 21, 1993 (through April 7, 1996).
For the next three years, Saturn will install clear boundaries around our compassionate hearts, reminding us to empower rather than enable. Both Saturn and Pisces are associated with karma—in different ways. The world will have to reckon with some of its own messes and clean up any breaches of integrity. Pisces rules the oceans, and it’s no secret they need our help. Restrictive Saturn in this imaginative and spiritual sign could be challenging for artists, creatives, and healers. On the plus side, it will separate the real-deal practitioners from the untrained charlatans, forcing everyone to step up their spiritual game.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.