How To Get Organized With This Week's Full Moon, According To Astrologers

Tear a page from the zodiac’s practical planner and write down absolutely everything on your to-do list. Then, sort through that brain dump and develop a plan of action.

Note: That doesn’t mean you have to face it alone. Before you get too focused on checking off boxes, think about how to optimize your time and work smarter instead of harder. If hiring a housecleaner twice a month will reduce your inner and outer chaos, build it into the budget. Look into project management or productivity apps to streamline the load. This applies to your health and wellness too; consider changing up your treadmill workout for a swim session. With the moon forming a helpful trine to disruptor Uranus, a radical departure from “business as usual” could be in order. But patience! La luna is also embroiled in a tense square to hasty Mars, and rushing could lead to a careless error.