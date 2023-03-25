Timing is everything—and if you slow down and observe people’s subtle signals, you’ll know just when to make your move. Under this tuned-in transit, you’re able to ask for what you need directly without mincing words. If you’ve been hesitant to voice your needs and feelings, this graceful trine sets the stage for a constructive heart-to-heart.

A little later on Thursday, you could get caught off guard as love-goddess Mercury bumps into provocative Uranus in Taurus. These heavenly bodies shake things up when they get together, but that instability is actually their “gift.” As the planets collide in sensual-yet-sensible Taurus, they could spark an unexpected love connection.

Prepare for declarations of desire to catch you off guard (in a good way!) or for things to take a surprising left turn. This unstable union could push a rocky relationship to a breaking point. Avoid impulsive moves though, because you may feel differently tomorrow. But if you’re sure it’s time for a jailbreak, this could be your moment. Single? Start swiping to unlock a cosmic connection. Coupled? Get experimental. Try something new both in and out of the bedroom.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.