Weekly Horoscope For March 26-April 2, 2023 From The AstroTwins
This is the week to find your voice and speak your mind. Here's what the stars have in store, from The AstroTwins.
You could find your human megaphone (or become one your damn self) this Tuesday, March 28 when mouthy Mercury and jubilant Jupiter get all fired up in passionate Aries.
Grand visions and big ideas are awesome, but without a hype-person to spread the word, those dreams may never reach a critical mass. Shout your message from the rooftops today—and enlist as many people as you can to join the effort! Under this bold and fearless conjunction, the world will respond to your confidence. Similarly, you could get inspired by a person who speaks with great conviction. Just make sure you’re not getting caught in a slick sales pitch. With a quarter moon in Cancer happening the same day, you need to guard your heart as much as you open it.
On Thursday, hasty Mars in Cancer gets speed-checked by circumspect Saturn in Pisces.
But since they’re flowing together in a cooperative water trine, they help you discover the perfect pace for all your interactions.
Timing is everything—and if you slow down and observe people’s subtle signals, you’ll know just when to make your move. Under this tuned-in transit, you’re able to ask for what you need directly without mincing words. If you’ve been hesitant to voice your needs and feelings, this graceful trine sets the stage for a constructive heart-to-heart.
A little later on Thursday, you could get caught off guard as love-goddess Mercury bumps into provocative Uranus in Taurus. These heavenly bodies shake things up when they get together, but that instability is actually their “gift.” As the planets collide in sensual-yet-sensible Taurus, they could spark an unexpected love connection.
Prepare for declarations of desire to catch you off guard (in a good way!) or for things to take a surprising left turn. This unstable union could push a rocky relationship to a breaking point. Avoid impulsive moves though, because you may feel differently tomorrow. But if you’re sure it’s time for a jailbreak, this could be your moment. Single? Start swiping to unlock a cosmic connection. Coupled? Get experimental. Try something new both in and out of the bedroom.
