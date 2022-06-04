 Skip to content

Weekly Horoscope For June 6-12, 2022 From The AstroTwins

Weekly Horoscope For June 6-12, 2022 From The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins
Astrologers By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Week Could Rev Up Romance In Unexpected Ways, Astrologers Predict

Image by Luis Velasco / mbg creative

June 4, 2022 — 14:04 PM

Word to the wise: Expect the unexpected in the romance department this week! Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.

Better done than perfect? Those are infamous last words under the exacting beams of the waxing quarter moon in Virgo this Tuesday, June 7.

So if you catch yourself rushing to get ‘er done, slow down immediately. Skipping integrity checks on a day like this could have costly, even detrimental, effects. This is especially true where health and safety are concerned. If you have a kernel of doubt about how to proceed, it’s better to “look bad” by ‘fessing up than to fake it until you (don’t actually) make it. On the plus side, your attention to detail could win you the proverbial merit badge, not to mention people’s undying loyalty. 

Change may be the only constant on Saturday, as seductive Venus shares a flight path with disruptor Uranus.

The fact that both planets are conjunct in steady, sensual Taurus is a silver lining. All the same, it’s hard to ground yourself in the face of any unexpected romantic developments. Your love life may take a sudden detour, or an unanticipated expression of desire (on your part or someone else’s) could catch you way off guard. This may feel heaven-sent. But if you’re in a relationship that’s been on shaky ground, these seismic shifts might topple it.

Single? With love planet Venus logged in to techie Uranus’ network, dating apps will be lit. Couples may feel boldly experimental, which could direct everything from bedroom play to adventure-planning. Just talking about a two-week road trip or taking a class on tantra could refresh your zest. 

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

