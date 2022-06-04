This Week Could Rev Up Romance In Unexpected Ways, Astrologers Predict

The fact that both planets are conjunct in steady, sensual Taurus is a silver lining. All the same, it’s hard to ground yourself in the face of any unexpected romantic developments. Your love life may take a sudden detour, or an unanticipated expression of desire (on your part or someone else’s) could catch you way off guard. This may feel heaven-sent. But if you’re in a relationship that’s been on shaky ground, these seismic shifts might topple it.

Single? With love planet Venus logged in to techie Uranus’ network, dating apps will be lit. Couples may feel boldly experimental, which could direct everything from bedroom play to adventure-planning. Just talking about a two-week road trip or taking a class on tantra could refresh your zest.

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.