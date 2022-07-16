Leo Season 2022 Approaches & This Is What Astrologers Want You To Know About It

This annual solar cycle is high season for all things glamorous, romantic, and creative. Does your name belong in lights? Or maybe a history book or the hall of fame? Visualize it, then start positioning your personal "brand" for the ascent. If you're not sure where to begin, start with some competitive research analysis. What are the leaders in your (desired) industry doing? How would you put your own unique spin on this? If you have a finished product to promote, use this week to put a final coat of high-gloss polish on it. Then, schedule your big reveal or trot it out for a test pilot to your savviest friends.

In love, is it time to elevate your standards? The Leo Sun trumpets a PSA: You deserve to be treated like royalty by the one you love. But hear ye, hear ye! Keep those expectations realistic, too! Most people don't have the time (or budgets!) to fawn over each other 24/7. Invest equal energy into your creative pursuits—and commit to following through! That's how to keep your love life in balance. Get ready, because you might fall head over summer sandals for your own fine self in the process. Tap into the noble traits of Leo instead of falling prey to the self-serving ones. Love is a two-way street, after all. How can you be a more generous lover, in and out of the bedroom?

