Astrologers Say This Is The Week To Make Moves On Your 2022 Goals

Ambition Will Go Into Overdrive This Week & Astrologers Want You To Roll With It
It's only a few weeks into the new year, but astrologers say the time is right to make major moves towards your 2022 goals. Here's your horoscope.
On Monday, January 24, momentum-building Mars high-steps into Capricorn, sending us all into ambition overload.
Even if no one is aware that you’ve been rocking the classic “Zoom mullet” (business on the top, lounging on the bottom), you may suddenly feel like stepping up your game this Monday. For the first time in two years, Mars enters Capricorn. Mars is “exalted” in Capricorn—meaning this is its most powerful position on the zodiac wheel. It's where the planet’s unstoppable drive is naturally funneled into a purposeful mission. So what’s that ginormous goal on your 2022 vision board…or your bucket list? That’s where you want to focus until March 6.
And that’s not all! This is an especially potent Mars cycle since creative Venus and wealth-building Pluto are also in Capricorn. Aim for mastery, particularly when it comes to your career. Sign up for training programs, coaching and consulting sessions, and seminars with experts. But don't stop there: Applying what you learn is the way to get your money's worth. Practice makes perfect!
But…hang on second. Do you have any loose ends to tie up first—or simultaneously as you pursue your new path?
On Tuesday, January 25, retrograde Mercury slips back one zodiac sign from Aquarius, joining the above trio of planets in Capricorn until February 14.
The retrograde itself ends on February 3, and until then, you’re advised to proceed cautiously through all endeavors, especially ones that could leave you “locked and loaded” in a situation that may require a high-priced legal team to wriggle out of. If you’ve been struggling with teammates since Mercury flipped backward on January 14, call a time out. Productivity demands peace for the next 11 days, and if that means putting a few contacts on ice and muting your Slack thread while you get the job done, the end will justify the means.
Cupid is back on the scene this Saturday, January 29, just in time to true-up his aim before Valentine’s Day.
After six weeks of misfires and mixed messages, it's about damn time. Blame it on Venus. Since December 19, 2021, the planet of amour has been retrograde in (yes) Capricorn, throwing #LoveGoals into a tailspin. Venus turns retrograde every 18 months, a period that can throw your love life into a deep examination, revealing in sharp relief where things aren't all rosy. For some this backspin has afforded an excruciatingly beautiful opportunity to dive deeper into bond-building. Maybe it granted you a creative exploration of how to restructure your relationships for maximum satisfaction. (Societal rules be damned, in many cases.)
As Venus snaps back into commission on Saturday, she'll make up for lost time, driving forward—arm-in-arm with Mars—through Capricorn until March 6.
This gives you a chance to synthesize and integrate all that's happened since the retrograde began on December 19, 2021—or, even further back on the calendar than that, since Venus first moved into Capricorn this November 5. We're betting you have a lot to review. Be patient with the process and follow Capricorn's directive to overcommunicate, research, and question every assumption.