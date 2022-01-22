Astrologers Say This Is The Week To Make Moves On Your 2022 Goals

Even if no one is aware that you’ve been rocking the classic “Zoom mullet” (business on the top, lounging on the bottom), you may suddenly feel like stepping up your game this Monday. For the first time in two years, Mars enters Capricorn. Mars is “exalted” in Capricorn—meaning this is its most powerful position on the zodiac wheel. It's where the planet’s unstoppable drive is naturally funneled into a purposeful mission. So what’s that ginormous goal on your 2022 vision board…or your bucket list? That’s where you want to focus until March 6.

And that’s not all! This is an especially potent Mars cycle since creative Venus and wealth-building Pluto are also in Capricorn. Aim for mastery, particularly when it comes to your career. Sign up for training programs, coaching and consulting sessions, and seminars with experts. But don't stop there: Applying what you learn is the way to get your money's worth. Practice makes perfect!

But…hang on second. Do you have any loose ends to tie up first—or simultaneously as you pursue your new path?