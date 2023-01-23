What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Enchanting) Week Ahead

This enchanted transit may spur a romantic and artistic renaissance, but you'll have to slow down if you want to experience it fully. Make time to meditate, daydream and court the muse. Relaxing will put you in a receptive state that’s ideal for heart-opening moments. Everyday routines can become magical rituals while enchanted Venus hovers here. Start your mornings with journaling and a mug of loose-leaf tea instead of going from bed to coffeepot to computer.

The downside of Venus in Pisces is that it can make people a bit gullible. Pisces is the master of illusions (and delusions). And while this might work well for, say, composing sonnets, it can be dodgy when it comes to screening amorous candidates. Run the background searches (and take your time!) to avoid falling head over platform heels for someone who isn't 100 percent available or reliable.