Why This Is A Perfect Week For New Collaborations, From Astrologers

Since early December, these two planets have danced a paso doble in Capricorn, the sign of ambition and prestige—in fact, Mercury’s been in Capricorn for an extra long time, thanks to the December 29 to January 18 retrograde. You’ve no doubt muscled through some trying moments since before the holidays. And if at this point you know that you’re not up for a particular challenge, listen to your gut! It’s better to wave the white flag than to push yourself past your legit capacity. But make sure you aren’t quitting five minutes before the miracle. If you still have fuel in the tanks for this, give it a marathon effort before the weekend. Could you send one more text or a revised pitch? Whatever you do, make sure it’s polished and professional.