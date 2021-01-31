mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Astrologers Are Predicting This Week Will Be Pretty Chill, For A Change

Astrologers Are Predicting This Week Will Be Pretty Chill, For A Change

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
(Last Used: 1/28/21) Weekly Scope

Image by mbg creative

January 31, 2021 — 2:05 AM

Shimmering Venus is the star of the week—and couldn't we all use a supersize dose of her peace, love, and harmony right now? Here's your horoscope:

On Monday, February 1, Venus cools her kitten heels in Aquarius, a refreshingly chill change of pace.

After a tour through Capricorn, the celestial siren is moving into Aquarius and joining a rare cosmic cabal of the Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury retrograde, who are already transiting through Aquarius.

Connections that form—or re-form, thanks to Mercury—with all this Aquarian energy afoot could break every rule in the book. Daring Jupiter entices us to experiment while Saturn wants clear agreements and a safeword before anything gets, uh, lubricated.

This Venus cycle is all about experimentation and renegade Aquarius is all about free love. So yes, things can take off in all kinds of unexpected directions. But with Mercury retrograde until February 20, don't just hit the gas on those wild plans to, say, find a third "play partner" when you've been staunchly monogamous or experiment with bondage when you don't even know how to untie a square knot.

Intellectual chemistry may be the hottest kind for the coming few weeks, so start high, then go low. Aquarius is the sign that rules technology, and Venus' four-week stay in this sign bodes well for digital dating. The "click-through rate" is increased for us all, so log in and let the right-swiping begin.

Advertisement

This weekend, Venus hosts a couple of kikis, first with stalwart Saturn, then disruptive Uranus.

Early Saturday, the ringed taskmaster rolls up to take Venus on a ride and have a talk about The Future with a capital F. This soul-baring cosmic confab can inspire some no-holds-barred discussions about shared goals—or the vision of love that you hope to one day manifest. A romantic attraction, alas, is not enough to power the mill. Saturn calls for a compatible long-range trajectory. Couples may need to iron out agreements around mutual finances, schedules, and even how you individually guard yourselves against COVID.

Later on Saturday, Venus dukes it out with "you don't own me!" Uranus.

Commitments that felt heartwarming earlier this week can suddenly feel as restrictive as a too-tight turtleneck. This feeling will be fleeting, so watch your reactions. You will regret doing anything extreme like breaking up in a parking lot after a stupid argument or ghosting a good one because you're suddenly bored.

Need to shake up a flatlining relationship? Edgy Uranus sets the stage for experimentation. But choose a safe word and know what your natural limits are before you take any intimate risks. If willpower isn't your forte, keep the messenger window open with your most levelheaded wing(wo)men who can talk you down from any trees before you make the climb.

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

How Briefly Losing Her Language & Memory Liberated This Neuroanatomist

Ethan Kross, Ph.D.
How Briefly Losing Her Language & Memory Liberated This Neuroanatomist
Spirituality

The 3 Biggest "Tapping" Mistakes This EFT Coach Wants You To Avoid

Marianna Giokas, MPP
The 3 Biggest "Tapping" Mistakes This EFT Coach Wants You To Avoid
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Itchy Skin? This Derm's 5-Minute Hack Gives You *Instant* Relief

Jamie Schneider
Itchy Skin? This Derm's 5-Minute Hack Gives You *Instant* Relief
Beauty

These 11 Eye Masks Are Like An Ice Bath For Your Dark Circles

Jamie Schneider
These 11 Eye Masks Are Like An Ice Bath For Your Dark Circles
Home

All You Need To Know About The Lucky Charm Of The Houseplant World

Carly Quellman
All You Need To Know About The Lucky Charm Of The Houseplant World
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Would You Put Donkey Milk On Your Face? Beauty Brands Are Betting Yes

Alexandra Engler
Would You Put Donkey Milk On Your Face? Beauty Brands Are Betting Yes
Beauty

What Is Gommage? We Explain Our Favorite French Exfoliating Method

Andrea Jordan
What Is Gommage? We Explain Our Favorite French Exfoliating Method
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider
This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Routines

Why You Should Do More Forward Folds, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Do More Forward Folds, From A Neuroscientist
Routines

5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings

Leslie J. Waltke, P.T., DPT
5 Energy-Boosting Stretches To Help Wake You Up On Cold Mornings
Beauty

This Is Possibly The Best Antioxidant For Inflammation (& How To Get It)

Alexandra Engler
This Is Possibly The Best Antioxidant For Inflammation (& How To Get It)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-february-1-8-2021-from-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!