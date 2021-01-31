After a tour through Capricorn, the celestial siren is moving into Aquarius and joining a rare cosmic cabal of the Sun, Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury retrograde, who are already transiting through Aquarius.

Connections that form—or re-form, thanks to Mercury—with all this Aquarian energy afoot could break every rule in the book. Daring Jupiter entices us to experiment while Saturn wants clear agreements and a safeword before anything gets, uh, lubricated.

This Venus cycle is all about experimentation and renegade Aquarius is all about free love. So yes, things can take off in all kinds of unexpected directions. But with Mercury retrograde until February 20, don't just hit the gas on those wild plans to, say, find a third "play partner" when you've been staunchly monogamous or experiment with bondage when you don't even know how to untie a square knot.

Intellectual chemistry may be the hottest kind for the coming few weeks, so start high, then go low. Aquarius is the sign that rules technology, and Venus' four-week stay in this sign bodes well for digital dating. The "click-through rate" is increased for us all, so log in and let the right-swiping begin.