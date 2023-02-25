Astrologers Are Predicting A Passionate Week: Here's Your Complete Horoscope

Under the influence of flowy Pisces, attractions take on a life of their own. But don’t let communication get too vague. You know what they say about assumptions.... That said, the liquid nature of Pisces allows us to flow beyond our own boundaries and glimpse life through a more compassionate lens. Before you judge, try paddling a mile in someone else’s canoe.

Pisces is symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. One is pointing us upwards, to our visionary selves; the other sends us down into the murky waters of our own shadows. Deep healing awaits for those willing to plunge into the stormy surface of the psyche. And so much beauty can emerge from these trips below the sea! Keep the creative supplies on hand and turn your discoveries into cathartic works of art.