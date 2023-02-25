Astrologers Are Predicting A Passionate Week: Here's Your Complete Horoscope
On Thursday, multiple transits will make it a big day for decision-making and emotional discoveries. Here's your horoscope, from the AstroTwins.
Advertisement
Think on your feet early this week because by Thursday, March 2, you may be swept right off them.
Mentalist Mercury is winding down its final four days in innovative Aquarius, which means you should log as many “lab hours” as needed from Monday through Wednesday. During that time, your ability to think both in and out of the box will be sharpest. Pore over data, statistics, facts, and figures. And if you’re not sure how to interpret them, find a pro (or an app!) to assist. Since Aquarius rules both community and technology, the resource you need may be a mere social media search away. With sensible Saturn bolstering Mercury early Thursday, you may have enough information in front of you to make a key decision.
Later on Thursday, sweet-talking Mercury flutters into poetic Pisces until March 19.
No need to wait for spring to begin before rocking the rose-colored glasses and spilling the beans about your warm-fuzzy feelings.
Under the influence of flowy Pisces, attractions take on a life of their own. But don’t let communication get too vague. You know what they say about assumptions.... That said, the liquid nature of Pisces allows us to flow beyond our own boundaries and glimpse life through a more compassionate lens. Before you judge, try paddling a mile in someone else’s canoe.
Pisces is symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions. One is pointing us upwards, to our visionary selves; the other sends us down into the murky waters of our own shadows. Deep healing awaits for those willing to plunge into the stormy surface of the psyche. And so much beauty can emerge from these trips below the sea! Keep the creative supplies on hand and turn your discoveries into cathartic works of art.
Advertisement
Passion could swell near Thursday, too, because there’s another potent transit going down this March 2.
For the first time in over a decade, romantic Venus and limitless Jupiter connect in passionate fire sign Aries. Never mind the depth of your love—how big are those feelings? And what will it take to expand them even further? You’ve got permission to turn up the dial on your love and let people know how enchanted you really feel! Venus and Jupiter are known as the “great benefics” for their positive and helpful influence. In the rare moments when they come together, that generosity multiplies.
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.