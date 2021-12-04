Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week For Deep Introspection
All signs point to an introspective week. Here's your weekly horoscope, according to the AstroTwins.
There's so much to wrap up before the year is through, but don't just go racing into Action Jackson mode this Wednesday, December 8.
As eternally optimistic Jupiter crashes into impulsive Mars, you could plow through a major mission only to discover that you skipped an essential step and have to go back to square one or two. When these feisty planets square off at a 90-degree angle every year, chaos is unavoidable.
There might not be anything we can do to prevent people (or ourselves) from leaping before they look. But whenever possible, align with your crew around strategy, and set up some sort of safety net. Otherwise, the rest of the week could be wasted retracing steps and cleaning up the mess. With Mars in Scorpio and Jupiter in Aquarius, this cosmic connection supports detailed planning and lofty visionary work. A balance of both could bring a breakthrough, especially if you tap into the right technology and the power of teamwork.
Saturday brings a prime opportunity to bare your soul, or whatever else you need to lay on the table to sate your burning desire.
Vixen Venus presses against seductive Pluto, their first of three exact conjunctions in Capricorn. This erotically charged energy will power up everyone's animal instincts, but in cool, composed Capricorn, people will be hesitant to make the first move. So if you're feeling it, take a small but daring step closer and see how they respond. Better now than later! This second conjunction happens on Christmas Day, when Venus is retrograde, which is a recipe for mixed messages, to say the least. And it might take until the third Venus-Pluto merger in March to untangle that snafu. So, speak/sext/seduce now, or you might have to hold your peace until spring.
In other dealings, this transit helps you radar in on people's hidden potential. Strike up a conversation with that mysteriously alluring person sitting next to you at the cafe or bar, taking a daring slide into someone's DMs. Just don't let the green-eyed monster crash your party. Jealousy, possessiveness, and irrational control issues could bubble up as imaginations spiral out. Capricorn rules the economy, and with luxurious Venus and exacting Pluto connected, a little retail therapy might be just the thing. Both planets love a treasure hunt, so make a list and don't stop looking until you've found the thing. Remember: You vote with your dollar. Support smaller businesses and ones with ethical practices where you can!
Sunday, you may feel like you're driving through fog as the Sagittarius Sun shines its bright beams into Neptune's haze.
As the two form their biannual square, their smoke-machine effect can cloud your best judgment, making it hard to see situations for what they really are. And it doesn't help much that el Sol is in impulsive Sagittarius, while Neptune is on a slow roll through psychedelic Pisces. While nothing outside of yourself may be clear, your inner landscape will be illuminated. Seize the opportunity to flip your viewfinder inward and do some deep introspection. Just don't act on it impetuously. Unless, of course, you're picking up some artistic tools or musical instruments and just letting the divine inspiration flow through you. Keep the critics far away. This is about making art for art's sake—and for the pure, therapeutic process.