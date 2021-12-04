Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week For Deep Introspection

Vixen Venus presses against seductive Pluto, their first of three exact conjunctions in Capricorn. This erotically charged energy will power up everyone's animal instincts, but in cool, composed Capricorn, people will be hesitant to make the first move. So if you're feeling it, take a small but daring step closer and see how they respond. Better now than later! This second conjunction happens on Christmas Day, when Venus is retrograde, which is a recipe for mixed messages, to say the least. And it might take until the third Venus-Pluto merger in March to untangle that snafu. So, speak/sext/seduce now, or you might have to hold your peace until spring.

In other dealings, this transit helps you radar in on people's hidden potential. Strike up a conversation with that mysteriously alluring person sitting next to you at the cafe or bar, taking a daring slide into someone's DMs. Just don't let the green-eyed monster crash your party. Jealousy, possessiveness, and irrational control issues could bubble up as imaginations spiral out. Capricorn rules the economy, and with luxurious Venus and exacting Pluto connected, a little retail therapy might be just the thing. Both planets love a treasure hunt, so make a list and don't stop looking until you've found the thing. Remember: You vote with your dollar. Support smaller businesses and ones with ethical practices where you can!