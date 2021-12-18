 Skip to content

Spirituality
Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Clashes: Here's When To Tread Lightly

Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Clashes: Here's When To Tread Lightly

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
Astrologers Say This Week Could Bring Clashes: Here's When To Tread Lightly

Image by mbg creative x Aleksandar Novoselski / Stocksy

December 18, 2021

It's beginning to feel a lot like solstice! Here's what to expect as we officially head into winter this week, from the AstroTwins.

This Tuesday, December 21, will the shortest day of the year for those living in the northern hemisphere.

The blanket of night sky yields a rich opportunity to turn inwards and scan your subconscious landscape. Find whatever space you can between last-minute gift shopping and EOY work assignments to reflect and give gratitude for the high points of your 2021. Simultaneously, start thinking about where you’d like a blank slate for yourself in 2022.

Your 2022 Astrology Forecast

The ultimate astrology guide to 2022 by The AstroTwins

horoscope prediction book for 2022 with yellow cover on a phone and tablet

The winter solstice always coincides with the Sun's move into steady, masterful Capricorn. And since the celestial Sea Goat is the governor of goal-setting, it's a blessing that we set our New Year's resolutions under these sunbeams. Turn that into a calendar reminder for, say, December 29. It's a little premature to get down to business this week. (Can we have a couple of silent nights here first...please?) By all means, yes. Those grander ambitions will be in your crosshairs for the entire Capricorn season, giving you until January 19 to glow them up.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both arrive with, er, complex astrological forecasts.

Friday, December 24, features one of the major cosmic events of 2021: the third in a trio of squares between old-school Saturn and shock-jock Uranus. These two have been in the ring since February 17, duking it out for a second match last June 14, and arriving for their final match on, yes, Christmas Eve. To avoid any galactic Grinchiness, remember this rule: Change is the only constant. So when the woke side of the family tears into the traditions that are in desperate need of an upgrade, watch as the conservative kinfolk dig their sensible heels into the snow-covered ground. This tug-of-war has been playing out around the planet all year—and here’s hoping it doesn’t upend your celebrations. You may want to lay low and let it pass. After December 24, the stars won’t be serving this level of head-spinning, info-skewing, disruptive clashes for years. Whew.

Will Santa be sliding down the chimney, or shimmying down the pole in a red lace teddy? Christmas Day comes with as many twists as a classic candy cane, but some may be more spicy than sweet. The reason? Retrograde Venus bangs into brooding, seductive Pluto this December 25—a playground best suited to naughty elves. Mistletoe games could get complicated fast, so don’t go puckering up to anyone who’s off the market or famous for breaking hearts. (It won’t be different with you, sorry.) But if there’s something solid between you, a smooch could Supercalifragilistic itself into a real deal relationship once Venus turns direct on January 29. Already found the Dasher to your Dancer? Future planning could get real while you're nuzzling under the Christmas tree!

Gatherings might be more chill than merry and bright, but here’s the good news: they'll also bring moments for serious bonding. Radar in on a relative who you'd like to be closer to in the new year. This nostalgic formation sets the perfect tone for reminiscing. Open up the pantry and see if you have the ingredients for a classic Christmas morning breakfast, or pore over photo albums and ask the elders to share stories about ancestors. Ahh, so sweet.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
