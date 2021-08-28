We're In For Lots Of Love Lessons This Week, Astrologers Predict

Communication can make or break our bonds. While Mercury hovers in this harmonious sign until November 5, we can sharpen our messaging and our listening skills.

But get ready: This extra-long transit includes a retrograde from September 27 to October 18. Brewing tension could explode into lovers' quarrels during these three signal-scrambling weeks. Don't wait until issues erupt like an active volcano. Start sorting through differences now, perhaps with some pro tips from late Libra Marshall Rosenberg, the founder of Nonviolent Communication. This conflict resolution method emphasizes deep listening and compassion for ourselves and others. And who couldn't use a little bit of that right now?

Mercury's retrograde is known for drawing in people from the past—and while backspinning in Libra, that list is likely to include bygone lovers. Are they toxic exes or "the ones that got away"? It might take until November 5 to sort that out. If you do reopen those doors, proceed with caution.

Got a fashion statement to make? As Mercury moves on to luxe-loving Libra, we can stop clutching our pearls and start pricing out ethical diamonds. Fashion them into a statement necklace (this Mercury cycle is like Astrological Fashion Week) or a special ring since Libra is the sign that rules the wedding industrial complex. And how about a peace treaty? Petty squabbles could dissolve under this harmonious wave, paving the way for long-overdue compromises. But giving an inch doesn't mean letting people take a mile. Keep the scales balanced with an equal flow of give and take.