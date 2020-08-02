As the annual full moon in Aquarius unleashes expression, it's time to embrace your own inner weirdness. Here's the beautiful paradox of Aquarius energy: It rules both individuality AND collaboration. How can you bring your unique skills to share with a collective? Keep that in mind and your dream team could assemble within two weeks of this full moon. With this humanitarian energy afoot, how about activating your activism—or directing it to reach more people?

This tech-savvy full moon could bring powerful synergies in the virtual realm. Log in and sync up with people who are working toward a similar end goal. If you have a social media following, use your platform to inspire people to get involved in making a difference, perhaps by donating, signing petitions, or remembering to vote. Career-wise, this could be the call to sign up for a class that sharpens your skills in something like coding or digital marketing. Set up news alerts so you can stay up to date with what is happening in the world. Being aware of the present is an important part of helping to design a new future, which is what this full moon is all about.