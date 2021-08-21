mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Astrologers Say We're In For A Relationship Reality Check On Monday

Astrologers Say We're In For A Relationship Reality Check On Monday

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Full Moon Horoscope February 9, 2020

Image by mbg Creative x jacoblund / iStock

August 21, 2021 — 18:06 PM

This week's transits will nudge all of us to get real about which relationships are truly serving us. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.

Saturn will deliver a reality check on Monday.

Is it lasting love—or just a magic moment? With cosmic charmer Venus touring Libra since August 16, certain feelings have ballooned to larger-than-life proportions. Maybe you became insta-BFFs with a fellow TikToker or you're falling head over Doc Martens for your pandemic pen pal turned situationship. Nothing wrong with catching feelings! But you'll need to approach this from a more grounded perspective on Monday, August 23.

The reason? Pragmatic Saturn in Aquarius enters the picture and delivers a gentle (but unwavering) reality check to idealistic Venus. As the two dance into a cooperative trine, they'll enjoy some parallel play, meaning you don't have to chuck all romanticism out the window. Just slow it down a little, OK? Fun as it's been to get swept along in the Venus-fueled good vibes, Saturn's approach to emotions is more, er, full spectrum.

If you're truly going to bond, you've gotta take the good and the bad. Stop prolonging the honeymoon phase and take a deeper look. Are your long-term objectives aligned? Although this cosmic connection is brief, it can bring an impactful wake-up call.

The good news is these eye-openers may inspire hope and happiness. Finally! You can settle on a relationship status or feel totally seen and accepted by your new friends. If you're single and looking, epiphanies may hit you like a ton of bricks near Monday. Stop chasing the elusive dream and start pursuing people who are ready now.

Advertisement

Thursday's transits will push us all to get introspective.

Messenger Mercury keeps the practical magic flowing as it rolls through sensible Virgo for its final full week. But when it opposes quixotic Neptune on Tuesday and trines esoteric Pluto on Thursday, life could feel as bizarre as the Mad Hatter's tea party.

The secret is to combine Mercury in Virgo's pragmatic processes—scheduling, routines, integrity—with some Neptunian meditation and Plutonian shadow work. In other words, tune in and tune out, then tune in again.

Instead of just "fixing" things on the surface, dig for the deeper motivation that's driving you to choose things that aren't in your best interest. Simplifying complexities can also do wonders to ease stress in all areas of life. Alas, no one can say yes to every thrilling invitation. Set aside FOMO and figure out which activities will help you thrive. Then, do those!

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins
What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign
Personal Growth

I'm A Behavioral Scientist & This Is The Habit I Recommend For Greater Happiness

Michael Rucker, Ph.D.
I'm A Behavioral Scientist & This Is The Habit I Recommend For Greater Happiness
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Integrative Health

Moving Your Dinner Up By This Many Hours Could Offer Blood Sugar Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
Moving Your Dinner Up By This Many Hours Could Offer Blood Sugar Benefits
Friendships

Yes, There's A Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy: Why The Difference Matters

Nafeesah Allen, Ph.D.
Yes, There's A Difference Between Sympathy & Empathy: Why The Difference Matters
Beauty

Heads Up: You're Probably Using This Type Of Shampoo Wrong

Jamie Schneider
Heads Up: You're Probably Using This Type Of Shampoo Wrong
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Your Secret Weapon Against Brassy Blond Hair? These 11 Purple Shampoos

Alexandra Engler
Your Secret Weapon Against Brassy Blond Hair? These 11 Purple Shampoos
Beauty

Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain

Jamie Schneider
Niacinamide & Vitamin C: Friends Or Foes? Dermatologists Explain
Recipes

Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch

Eliza Sullivan
Unsure How To Use Tinned Fish? Try Starting With This Simple, Filling Lunch
Friendships

Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours

Sarah Regan
Yes, Soul Mates Can Be Platonic — Here Are 9 Signs You've Found Yours
Mental Health

Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Is Your "Second Brain" Sabotaging Your Mental Health? A Neuroscientist Explains
Integrative Health

How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher

Emma Loewe
How To Journal For Better Mental Health, From A Brain Plasticity Researcher
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-august-23-29-2021-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!