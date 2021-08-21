Astrologers Say We're In For A Relationship Reality Check On Monday
This week's transits will nudge all of us to get real about which relationships are truly serving us. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.
Saturn will deliver a reality check on Monday.
Is it lasting love—or just a magic moment? With cosmic charmer Venus touring Libra since August 16, certain feelings have ballooned to larger-than-life proportions. Maybe you became insta-BFFs with a fellow TikToker or you're falling head over Doc Martens for your pandemic pen pal turned situationship. Nothing wrong with catching feelings! But you'll need to approach this from a more grounded perspective on Monday, August 23.
The reason? Pragmatic Saturn in Aquarius enters the picture and delivers a gentle (but unwavering) reality check to idealistic Venus. As the two dance into a cooperative trine, they'll enjoy some parallel play, meaning you don't have to chuck all romanticism out the window. Just slow it down a little, OK? Fun as it's been to get swept along in the Venus-fueled good vibes, Saturn's approach to emotions is more, er, full spectrum.
If you're truly going to bond, you've gotta take the good and the bad. Stop prolonging the honeymoon phase and take a deeper look. Are your long-term objectives aligned? Although this cosmic connection is brief, it can bring an impactful wake-up call.
The good news is these eye-openers may inspire hope and happiness. Finally! You can settle on a relationship status or feel totally seen and accepted by your new friends. If you're single and looking, epiphanies may hit you like a ton of bricks near Monday. Stop chasing the elusive dream and start pursuing people who are ready now.
Thursday's transits will push us all to get introspective.
Messenger Mercury keeps the practical magic flowing as it rolls through sensible Virgo for its final full week. But when it opposes quixotic Neptune on Tuesday and trines esoteric Pluto on Thursday, life could feel as bizarre as the Mad Hatter's tea party.
The secret is to combine Mercury in Virgo's pragmatic processes—scheduling, routines, integrity—with some Neptunian meditation and Plutonian shadow work. In other words, tune in and tune out, then tune in again.
Instead of just "fixing" things on the surface, dig for the deeper motivation that's driving you to choose things that aren't in your best interest. Simplifying complexities can also do wonders to ease stress in all areas of life. Alas, no one can say yes to every thrilling invitation. Set aside FOMO and figure out which activities will help you thrive. Then, do those!