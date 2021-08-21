Is it lasting love—or just a magic moment? With cosmic charmer Venus touring Libra since August 16, certain feelings have ballooned to larger-than-life proportions. Maybe you became insta-BFFs with a fellow TikToker or you're falling head over Doc Martens for your pandemic pen pal turned situationship. Nothing wrong with catching feelings! But you'll need to approach this from a more grounded perspective on Monday, August 23.

The reason? Pragmatic Saturn in Aquarius enters the picture and delivers a gentle (but unwavering) reality check to idealistic Venus. As the two dance into a cooperative trine, they'll enjoy some parallel play, meaning you don't have to chuck all romanticism out the window. Just slow it down a little, OK? Fun as it's been to get swept along in the Venus-fueled good vibes, Saturn's approach to emotions is more, er, full spectrum.

If you're truly going to bond, you've gotta take the good and the bad. Stop prolonging the honeymoon phase and take a deeper look. Are your long-term objectives aligned? Although this cosmic connection is brief, it can bring an impactful wake-up call.

The good news is these eye-openers may inspire hope and happiness. Finally! You can settle on a relationship status or feel totally seen and accepted by your new friends. If you're single and looking, epiphanies may hit you like a ton of bricks near Monday. Stop chasing the elusive dream and start pursuing people who are ready now.