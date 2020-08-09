When in-your-face Mars in Aries squares off with possessive Pluto in Capricorn, a cesspool of secrets could spew to the surface. Though you may feel like running for cover, good luck turning away from this hot (lava) mess.

If something feels off, follow your intuition and investigate. Pluto wants you to be as stealth as a panther, which means tempering the very "Mars in Aries" urge to blow up in rage. Clumsily handled cases could give the secret keepers a chance to destroy key evidence. On a personal level, moods may be stormy leading up to Thursday. Should your inner Darth Vader drop by for a visit, do whatever it takes to stay in a Jedi mindset, even if you ARE mad enough to blow up a galaxy.

Letting feelings run rampant could bring a swift rebuke or even provoke revenge. Under this dynamic mashup, risks—if warranted—should be calculated with extreme caution. And don't jump into the middle of an argument without hearing both sides or you may be signing up for weeks of aggravation.